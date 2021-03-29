UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

The death toll from COVID-19 could have been less than 300,000, estimated Andrew Atkeson, an economics professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. The toll is currently more than 540,000, and Atkeson projects a final number of about 670,000 — 370,000 more than would have been likely with more effective controls. (Also: MSNBC.)

S. Michael Gaddis, an assistant professor of sociology at UCLA, says research shows that for many white people, “their views on race are still in an era where race is something we should not be talking about.”

The case “has really become a global indictment of police forces,” said Brenda Stevenson, a professor of history and African American studies at UCLA. “This is now representative of what happens everywhere — at least, that’s what many people believe. … People are really watching to see if the U.S. can get it right this time.”

While the prosecutor recall efforts do not flow primarily from coronavirus fatigue, former Los Angeles Supervisor Zev Yaroslavsky argued law enforcement issues and pandemic restrictions have created distinct camps of Californians who “have been cooped up in their houses for a year.” “I think Covid is one of those issues, and criminal justice is one of those issues, where everybody has an opinion,” said Yaroslavsky, who now heads the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.

The point of the February letter was to “provide a Latino lens” that could inform better public policy, said Sonja Diaz, founding director of the Latino Policy & Politics Initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles.

A team of researchers from the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center has been awarded two research grants totaling $6 million from the National Institutes of Health to identify new ways to treat pancreatic cancer, it was announced Thursday. (UCLA’s Dr. Caius Radu and Dr. Timothy Donahue are quoted. Also: MyNewsLA.)

The finding that teenage girls and young women who did not get the vaccine “have been benefiting from it, is a perfect example of herd immunity,” said Dr. Nina Shapiro, a professor of head and neck surgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and author of “Hype: A Doctor’s Guide to Medical Myths.”

“The justices have mostly steered clear of Second Amendment cases recently, and this New York case could be the one that prompts the justices to get involved,” said Adam Winkler, an expert on gun rights at the UCLA School of Law. “The addition of Justice Barrett makes it much more likely that the court’s going to take a gun case soon.” (Winkler was also quoted by USA Today.)

“Newtown was definitely a moment that shook the country and shook up the gun debate,” said Adam Winkler, a UCLA School of Law professor who specializes in constitutional law and the Second Amendment. “It didn’t shake it up enough to get actual federal legislation on the issue, but it did shake it up enough to reinvigorate the gun-control movement.”

Adam Winkler, a professor at UCLA School of Law who specializes in constitutional law and the Second Amendment, said the bill is part of a larger trend of conservative states pushing to make strong political statements opposing gun control, amid mounting calls for regulation. “There is an increasing number of red states where laws are being proposed or passed to prevent federal laws from operating in those states,” he said.

“When something like that happens, there is a natural reaction to try and avoid or minimize exposure to places or circumstances that can be dangerous in our mind,” said Emanuel Maidenberg, a clinical professor of psychiatry at UCLA. “People who are very close to that place when it happened may have even more difficulty returning to this place,” he added. “But it’s so important to do it at some point. Because the social connection, the contact, the social support, being able to talk to somebody about the experience is part of the healing process itself.”

“There are very high levels of poverty and economic hardship among so many Asian immigrant communities,” said Jennifer Jihye Chun, an associate professor in the Asian American studies department and the International Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“The level of concern is through the roof,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and the Nature Conservancy. After two years of drought, the soil moisture is depleted, drying out the vegetation and making it more prone to combustion.

Being an Arabic-speaking Jew, in both Israel and Morocco, means living with a complex, sometimes conflicting set of expectations, said Aomar Boum, an anthropologist at the University of California Los Angeles, who specializes in Jewish-Muslim relations. In the film, it is clear that Ms. Elkayam is “carrying a heavy weight,” he said. “It’s only the music that connects the dots.”

UCLA forecasters predicted earlier this month that the U.S. and California economies will see near-record growth this year as the pandemic winds down, due to expanding COVID-19 vaccination efforts and federal fiscal relief for struggling businesses and workers. (Also: Spectrum News 1.)

The disparity is a sign that Black patients may be getting poorer access to outpatient care — the kind that could have helped maintain their health and prevented it from deteriorating so much that they landed in a hospital bed, said Dr. Richard Leuchter, an internal medicine resident at UCLA Health and one of the researchers who led the new study.

Yalda T. Uhls, founding director for the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA and author of “Media Moms & Digital Dads: A Fact not Fear Approach to Parenting in the Digital Age,” hopes that happens. “Some kids will have issues and troubles getting off the tech, but most of them I think will be so happy to be with their friends again that parents will see that’s what really driving why they use these things at the teen and tween stages,” she said.

In an excellent primer on vacancy levels in Los Angeles, UCLA’s Shane Phillips breaks down vacant units into two categories: market and non-market. Market vacancies, he explains, “are the inevitable gaps in tenancy that occur when a lease is ended, a home goes on the market to be resold, or a new building opens and hasn’t yet leased or sold all its units.”

Underrepresentation persists among the decision-makers as well — UCLA’s 2020 Hollywood Diversity Report found that 91 percent of the executives at major and mid-level studios were White, while the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative reported that just 3.3 percent of those who directed the 1,300 most popular films released between 2007 and 2019 were of Asian descent.

[UCLA] Astrophysicist Andrea Ghez has spent her scientific career peering at the center of the Milky Way, trying to see the invisible. In 2020, she won a Nobel Prize for that work, which dramatically strengthened the evidence that a supermassive black hole, invisible to our instruments, is lurking at the heart of the galaxy. She also became just the fourth woman to win the Nobel Prize in Physics in the award’s more than a century of history, a statistic she told Space.com she views as a responsibility.

Research published today in the journal Nature provides insights that scientists could use not only to improve crop design but also to more accurately model the effects of climate change. It also offers new clues that could help scientists use leaf fossils to better interpret the climate of the ancient past. The study’s senior author is Lawren Sack, a UCLA professor of ecology and evolutionary biology and one of the world’s most influential scientific researchers. (Sack and UCLA’s Alec Baird were quoted.)

If protocols such as social distancing and wearing masks are not followed, many are even more likely to contract COVID-19 than ever with new variants of the virus confirmed in LA County. “We also have to remember, we have more contagious variants that are now spreading,” said Dr. Anne Rimoin of UCLA Field School of Public Health. “So, it’s riskier.”

“People who are concerned about having to come back for two shots will be much happier with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Again, it’s a one and done vaccine, that’s really great news,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

The vaccine expansion wouldn’t hinder the state’s equity efforts, said Arturo Vargas Bustamante, an associate professor of policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “The state government is facing a trade-off between the speed of vaccination and trying to be as fair as possible,” Vargas Bustamante said.

Larger families, more workers per household and overrepresentation in essential jobs has accounted for Latinos contracting COVID-19 at a significantly higher rate than non-Hispanic whites, according to a UCLA study. The findings of the six-month study are included in a report … released this month by the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture (CESLAC) at UCLA. (UCLA’s Dr. David Hayes-Bautista and Dr. Paul Hsu are quoted. Also: KVEA-TV/City News Service and NewsMedical.)

“Are we long past due for moving this to a federal system?” asks Jody Heymann, a UCLA professor of health policy. “I don’t actually think it’s realistic that all 50 states will be good at preventing fraud. And if they are, why would you set up that much redundancy?”

A 2018 report from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law said up to 75 percent of trans students felt unsafe in high school and 50 percent were prevented from using their name or pronoun.

“When we look at the emissions reductions in comparison to the rest of the United States, it’s clear that policies in California have been more effective at reducing diesel use. But also really reducing the emissions from the heavy duty vehicles,” [UCLA’s Michael] Jerrett said.

“Plate tectonics gives a very organized way of moving the surface,” said Carolina Lithgow-Bertelloni, a geophysicist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “You can then understand why there are earthquakes where there are earthquakes, why there are mountains where there are mountains.”