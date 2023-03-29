UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

University of California transfer applications have fallen at every campus, declining systemwide to 39,363 for fall 2023 from 46,155 for fall 2021. Even UCLA, the nation’s most applied-to campus, saw a drop to 23,954 from 28,440 during that same period. Last year, UCLA increased the number of transfer applicants offered admission and was ultimately able to enroll more of them for fall 2022.

“When these ideas are first floated, people are aghast,” said Chad Dunn, the co-founder and legal director of the UCLA Voting Rights Project. But he cautioned that the lawmakers who sponsor such bills tend to bring them back over and over again. “Then, six, eight, 10 years later, these terrible ideas become law,” he said.

Scholar Dov Waxman, an Israel expert at UCLA, said that he initially thought the warnings of an impending civil war or strife “were exaggerated and unnecessarily alarmist.” But by mid-February, as the protests grew from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands participating, Waxman changed his mind. “I think now those warnings are well founded. Israel is really entering a very dangerous period.”

But in typically sunny Southern California, is it a stretch to say that this unusually dreary winter is enough to cause genuine mental distress? Not so fast, says Dr. Michael Gitlin, professor of clinical psychiatry and director of the Mood Disorders Clinic at UCLA. [The disorder] is typically diagnosed among those living in gloomy areas up north — with fewer hours of daylight and colder temperatures — such as Seattle, Anchorage, or Stockholm.

The storm will likely result in “more downed trees and power lines and power outages” but is not expected to be as violent as the bomb cyclone that struck the state last week, said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain. “I don’t think there’s going to be a repeat of that, even though the impacts from this storm will be higher than a storm of this magnitude would usually be, just because there’s been so many strong storms that have preceded it,” he said. (Swain was also quoted by Axios and featured by KQED-FM – approx. 1:20 mark.)

A report by the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy called the removal [of] unhoused residents “a spectacular show of militarized power” and according to its analysis, found only 17 out of more than 180 people who were removed were placed in what they classify as housing.

Adam Winkler, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, added: “Traditionally, American law doesn’t really allow other people to control what you do.” “If that person’s allowed to do something by law such as purchase a gun, there’s not much family and friends can do to stop them from doing so other than persuasion and outreach to the person,” Winkler said.

Transgender people are more than four times more likely than cisgender people to experience violent victimization, according to a study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law. Because of this, activists fear anti-trans sentiment will only lead to more violence against transgender people in a time when state legislators across the country have been targeting this community through legislation, restricting access to gender-affirming care and spaces.

“I do think that there are plenty [of meditations] that would be not helpful or ineffective or might turn people off to meditation if they were to get proper instruction somewhere else,” says [Diana] Winston, director of mindfulness education at UCLA’s Mindful Awareness Research Center. Winston recommends that people “fall back on their own best thinking” as they assess meditations and the apps that host them.