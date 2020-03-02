UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Prepare for the coronavirus, but understand the unknowns | HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher”

“There are other coronaviruses where people have been able to be re-infected, but for this one, we don’t know yet,” UCLA’s Anne Rimoin said. “Certain diseases do not provide immunity after the fact, which is why you can keep getting them. Strep throat is another example; you could get that again. Right now, we don’t know. It’s very possible that you could have immunity at least for a period of time with this coronavirus, but right now so many things about this virus we just don’t know.” (Rimoin was also interviewed on KTLA-TV)

How to prepare for coronavirus, according to doctors | Good Housekeeping

Surgical masks that you can buy in most superstores or online won’t totally keep you safe from getting sick. In fact, people who are already sick should be the only ones wearing them, says Dr. Jonathan Fielding, M.D., a distinguished professor of health policy and management at the University of California Los Angeles’ Schools of Public Health and Medicine.

Could the coronavirus hit California’s homeless population? | Los Angeles Times

“Unfortunately, we know that people living in crowded, unsanitary conditions are at increased risk for a variety of infectious diseases,” said Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, professor of medicine and public health at UCLA. “This is definitely a population … with other chronic medical conditions, so should they acquire coronavirus, they are potentially at risk for more serious complications.” (Klausner was also quoted by Reuters; and Klausner and UCLA’s Timothy Brewer were quoted by the Daily Beast)

How this coronavirus kills its victims | Los Angeles Times

“The virus basically hijacks the cell and reprograms it genetically to make more copies of virus,” said Dr. Otto Yang, an infectious disease expert at UCLA.

All your coronavirus travel questions answered | Wall Street Journal

While most experts agree that the flimsy paper masks don’t protect you, some say the industrial-strength N95 ones can help. Dr. David Eisenman, director of the UCLA Center for Public Health and Disasters, said he wouldn’t pack a face mask. Or if he were to pack one, it would be to give to a sick person he comes across (on the plane, for example). (Eisenman was also interviewed by MSNBC and KQED-FM)

A new study busts the myth that people are becoming homeless in Los Angeles because they’re not willing to work. In fact, the vast majority of people receiving homeless services in L.A. have held down jobs, some right up until the time they became homeless. “That runs counter to the notion that a lot of these individuals are unemployable or may not want to work,” said UCLA economics professor Till von Wachter, lead author of the study published Thursday.

How do we go about shaping a better city? How can land use and urbanism be explored to create solutions for pressing urban problems? Can multidisciplinary approaches to urban planning help create new ways of defining and shaping urban growth? In Los Angeles, ubiquitous and challenging land development conditions have positioned the University of California, Los Angeles Department of Architecture and Urban Design to unpack these topics and explore them like perhaps no other school of design can.

Democrats may need to break out of the “Whole Foods bubble” | New York Times

To quantify the relationship between retail locations and voting, we analyzed retail and precinct-level election data compiled for this article by the UCLA postdoctoral research fellow Ryne Rohla and Grant Gregory, a pollster for Breakthrough Campaigns. After examining the voting patterns surrounding over 100 popular American chains, we zeroed in on eight national brands — each with retail locations in over 40 states — that proved useful predictors.

What to watch for in California on Super Tuesday | New York Times

Roughly 53 percent of the expected 14.5 million voters will be white voters, compared with about 26 percent Latino, 15 percent Asian-American and 6.5 percent black voters, according to a forecast by the Latino Policy and Politics Initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles.

New vote centers are a concern in California primary | USA Today

“Despite substantial efforts to inform the electorate of new voting centers, no doubt some voters will be surprised to find their local precincts closed on Election Day,” said Jeff Lewis, a political science professor at the University of California Los Angeles.

Elizabeth Warren unveils farmworkers’ rights plan | Los Angeles Times

Kent Wong, director of the UCLA Labor Center, said Democratic candidates recognize “the growing importance of the Latina and Latino voting populations.” He said Warren’s proposal highlights her campaign’s theme of protecting the most vulnerable populations, in this case farmworkers and people of color. “This is a very significant statement that aligns very closely to many of the demands that have been advanced by farmworkers and food chain workers for many years.”

“There’s two sides to the story of the health of the L.A. economy,” said Chris Tilly, a labor economist and professor of urban planning at the University of California, Los Angeles. By some measures it reflects the wider U.S. economy, with low unemployment and steady job growth, but, “There are people who are being left out and who are being caught in the gap between what a lot of jobs pay and what housing and other expenses are.”

Hollywood faces a long battle to end casting couch culture | The Times (U.K.) column

“I don’t know that Hollywood has ever had quite this trauma before,” said Jonathan Kuntz, a film historian at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

Project documents interplay between L.A. and Sephardic Jews | Jewish Journal

His story, along with dozens of others involving the mutual interplay between Los Angeles and Sephardic Jews, is part of an online exhibition called “100 Years of Sephardic Life in Los Angeles,” which, since Feb. 9, has been accessible via the internet. The project is produced by the UCLA Alan D. Leve Center for Jewish Studies and Sephardic Archive Initiative at UCLA. Leve Center’s director, UCLA professor Sarah Abrevaya Stein, and the center’s associate director, Caroline Luce, co-curate.

The differences between avocado oil and olive oil | U.S. News and World Report

Dana Ellis Hunnes, senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and adjunct assistant professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, says there’s not too much difference between avocado oil and olive oil except for their vitamin E content. One study found that a tablespoon of olive oil provides 33% of the recommend daily allowance of vitamin E, while a tablespoon of avocado oil contains about 23% of the recommended daily value of vitamin E. Both are considered good sources.

California is losing its war on carbon | Orange County Register opinion

A 2018 report by UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies reveals that despite adding more than 530 miles of commuter rail in the Southern California region, transit agencies have seen steady declines in ridership since reaching a peak in 1985.… “Public transit ridership has been falling nationally and in California since 2014,” a UCLA report issued just last week revealed.

UCLA brings in $5.5 billion as public colleges eye donors | Education Dive

UCLA’s campaign marks one of the biggest institutional fundraising hauls yet, particularly for a public university. It comes as schools turn to donors for help offsetting rising student costs as state support slowly recovers… In its announcement, UCLA said the funds were used to support scholarships, fellowships and new facilities.

Is aging an accident? | Psychology Today column

Some traditional human societies with long-lived men and women show a similar pattern, as Jared Diamond writes. Jared is a professor of geography at the University of California, Los Angeles, who, for more than 50 years, has studied New Guinea farming societies. To be sure, he says, nomadic hunter-gatherer societies aren’t always kind to old people, who may be cast out to die or simply left behind if they can’t keep up with the group’s wandering.

People want robots to explain themselves | The Conversation

(Article written by UCLA’s Mark Edmonds and Yixin Zhu) At the Center for Vision, Cognition, Learning, and Autonomy at UCLA, we and our colleagues are interested in what factors make machines more trustworthy, and how well different learning algorithms enable trust. Our lab uses a type of knowledge representation—a model of the world that an AI uses to interpret its surroundings and make decisions—that can be more easily understood by humans. This naturally aids in explanation and transparency, thereby improving trust of human users.

Climate lawsuits are breaking new legal ground to protect the planet | Nature

So why did Juliana fail where similar cases have succeeded? Its scope — asking the courts to force the U.S. government to not only stop permitting and subsidizing fossil-fuel use, but to also implement a plan for reducing atmospheric carbon dioxide levels — meant it was “always going to be a long shot,” says Ann Carlson, who studies environmental law at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Ranking bagels by how (un)healthy they are | Mel magazine column