The University of California, Los Angeles is the highest-ranked public school in the West, at No. 26 among all colleges nationwide.

Majority white areas of California received more money from the federal Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses than majority Latino areas did, according to a study by UCLA researchers. The disparities arose primarily because the loans, which are awarded to businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis by big banks, said Rodrigo Dominguez-Villegas, director of research for the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative.

In fact, the types of big storms that can batter California with heavy rain and snow are projected to increase in intensity in upcoming years because of climate change, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said. “There’s a lot of evidence that atmospheric rivers will become more intense as the climate warms,” Swain said.

“That puts everybody else in this really weird position of either needing to go on unemployment, which is only going to be 60% to 70% of your income, or putting yourself in the line of fire,” said Tia Koonse, legal and policy research manager at the UCLA Labor Center.

Marilyn Raphael, a geographer at the University of California, Los Angeles, says she’s interested in what further research might reveal about the role atmospheric rivers play in Antarctic sea ice variability more broadly. … “The Antarctic sea ice system is so complex, and there are so many things that influence its growth, its advance, its retreat,” Raphael says. “Any bit of information that will help explain what we’re seeing would be welcomed.”

“This is a public-policy conundrum and systems failure of a whole other level because of the economic and the public-health consequences,” said Sonja Diaz, founding director of the Latino Policy & Politics Initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Ultimately, we’ve failed to respond and to stop the bleeding because we’ve made decisions that either willfully or because of the lack of understanding have excluded the very populations that are critical to the state’s functioning and are also the ones that need our help the most.”

There is some good news. The recently enacted California pandemic aid bill includes $1.4 million to support research by the Asian American Studies Center at UCLA and data reporting by Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition of advocacy groups established a year ago to collect information on racially motivated violence and harassment.

“Well, you have to remember is the cases are still high. We still have a high rate of deaths. We have to be very cautious as we open up. We don’t want to make the same mistakes,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

There may be cause for concern regarding all the emerging variants, but there’s still hope with the COVID-19 vaccine, said Dr. Karin Michels, professor and chair of the department of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, Fielding School of Public Health, who is not affiliated with the UC, San Francisco study. While one mutation may be less effective against the vaccine, it still provides some protection and prevents severe disease and death, she said.

A UCLA report — conducted for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors — released Tuesday highlighted the fast food industry work conditions put workers at continued risk for coronavirus outbreaks. It noted that though fast-food makes up 3% of all establishments in L.A., they comprised 15% of the documented COVID-19 worksite outbreaks — which officials said may be an undercount.

About 34% of the nearly 1.7 million LGBT adults living in California are Latino, according to UCLA Williams Institute research director Kerith J. Conron. “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted underlying social inequalities that need to be remedied in order to promote long-term health for LGBTQ people, particularly LGBTQ people of color,” Conron said. A UCLA Williams Institute report released last month found LGBT people of color experienced higher positivity rates of COVID-19 compared to non-LGBT people of color and non-LGBT whites.

Fast food workers are twice as likely as other workers to fall below the poverty line. They’re much more likely to be uninsured, and much more likely to get COVID-19. Those are some of the findings from a new study released by the UCLA Labor Center… “Cooks had the highest increase in mortality rate of any occupation during the pandemic,” said UCLA’s Saba Waheed. (Also: KPCC-FM.)

Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) found that 25% of low-income adult immigrants in the state have avoided accessing public assistance for fear of jeopardizing their immigration status or that of a member of their family. (Translated from Spanish. UCLA’s Susan Babey and Ninez Ponce were quoted.)

Shabnam Mortazavi, M.D., M.P.H., from the University of California Los Angeles, conducted a retrospective study to identify women with axillary adenopathy detected during screening or diagnostic breast imaging after recent COVID-19 vaccination from December 2020 to February 2021. Mortazavi found that 23 women exhibited axillary adenopathy ipsilateral to the vaccinated arm.