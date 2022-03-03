UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Black Americans dying of drug ODs at higher rate than whites | NPR’s “All Things Considered”

“Overdose rates have been growing fastest among Black communities,” says Joseph Friedman, an addiction researcher at UCLA. “For the first time we see them overtaking the overdose rate among white individuals.” It’s a devastating milestone, documented in a peer-reviewed study published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry. (UCLA’s Helena Hansen is also quoted. Also: CNN, U.S. News & World Report, United Press International, Daily Mail, Medical Xpress and Scienmag.)

Why is FDA approving drugs that haven’t been shown to work? | Los Angeles Times

The shift has alarmed some experts who worry the industry is exploiting the rules to sell medicines of questionable effectiveness and safety at sky-high prices. “This is causing huge amounts of real harm,” said Jerome Hoffman, UCLA professor emeritus of medicine, pointing to side effects and medical bills patients simply can’t afford.

How rich is Putin and can sanctions hurt him? | Los Angeles Times

Daniel Treisman, a UCLA professor who specializes in Russian politics and economics, added, “It’s not that he has assets outside the country that are vulnerable to seizure that he’s worried about losing. I doubt that he was ever really going to use all those billions of dollars. It certainly won’t lead him to cut back the luxuriousness of his lifestyle.”

Many with restraining orders continue to live in fear | New York Times

Restraining orders have become important tools for victims of domestic violence to ensure their safety, though the ability to enforce them has sometimes been challenging. Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles, found that in a study of 231 women who had been killed by their male partners, 11 percent had been issued restraining orders. Of those, about one-third of the women were killed within a month of obtaining restraining orders.

Black workers continue to face pandemic challenges | Insider

But a new report from UCLA Labor Center’s Center for the Advancement of Racial Equity at Work (CARE at Work), provides a snapshot at how Black workers have been left behind in that recovery as of the summer of 2021. The vast majority of Black workers who lost their jobs said they were still looking for work a year after the start of the pandemic (68%), even as employers across the country complained that they couldn’t find anyone amidst persistent labor shortages. (UCLA’s Déjà Thomas is quoted.)

How will economic sanctions hit ordinary Russians? | Thomson Reuters Foundation

Experts gave mixed views on the overall impact on the Russian economy, with most saying it will take a hit but that it will not go into meltdown. The “unprecedented” measures are most comparable to the isolation imposed on Iran, said Oleg Itskhoki, a professor of Economics at University of California, Los Angeles. “The costs of it are extremely high for medium-term development … But we still cannot predict the full extent of the catastrophe,” he said in emailed comments.

Top issues for L.A. Latino voters: COVID, homelessness, economy | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“We have seen COVID-19 be the top issue of concern for Hispanics and Latinos in California since the start of the pandemic two years ago. So it has maintained its position, even when there were other drops in rates,” said UCLA’s Matt Barreto (approx. 3:15 mark; Barreto’s comments begin at 0:50).