Trump ally wants state to return to hand-counted votes | Los Angeles Times

In case you need to hear it, here is what UCLA professor Richard L. Hasen, an internationally recognized expert in election law, told me about voting systems: “Hand-counting of ballots is less accurate because humans make more mistakes than machines,” Hasen said. “Scanned ballots are the gold standard.”

Rain, snow has ended drought in half of California | Associated Press

“Clearly the amount of water that’s fallen this year has greatly alleviated the drought,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It has not ended the drought completely but we’re in a very different place than we were a year ago.”

Carbon emissions from boreal forest fires rose in 2021 | Associated Press

“One very important but complicated piece of the puzzle … is what happens to the carbon balance of boreal landscapes after large and severe fires,” said Park Williams, a climate hydrologist at UCLA who was not involved in the study. One question with global warming, he said, is whether a longer growing season would stimulate new growth in boreal forests and pull carbon out of the atmosphere or whether warming and burning would create new sources of emissions, such as permafrost thawing.

Fact check: Incentives for doctors to vaccinate children | Associated Press

Different companies offer plans with varying incentives to physicians for performance targets … Vaccination percentages may be one such target … Other incentives may be tied to practices such as promoting chlamydia screening due to negative side effects of infections that go undiagnosed, or checking young children for cavities, said Nadereh Pourat, a health policy and management professor in the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Growing number of L.A. politicians are renters | NPR’s ‘All Things Considered’

UCLA urban planning professor Michael Lens says efforts to diversify LA politics have long focused on race, gender and sexuality, but until recently, renters have not received the same attention. “It’s a pretty fundamental part of who we are and how we live in a city,” Lens said.

Warnings abounded in Turkish city destroyed by quakes | Washington Post

Widespread diagonal cracking in the exterior of buildings was evidence of shear, or the horizontal force created by the earthquake, said Jonathan Stewart, professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of California at Los Angeles. Though some may remain habitable, the buildings must be inspected for additional cracking in key structural areas, he said. “If that is present, it is possible that these structures are on the verge of collapse.”

Parents’ rights vs. kids’ autonomy | San Francisco Chronicle

“It’s clear that in Florida and in several other conservative states, the rhetoric of parental rights has taken off and is seen as a winning issue,” said John Rogers, a professor of education policy at UCLA. He pointed to Glenn Youngkin’s election as governor of Virginia in 2021, after a campaign focused on cultural issues in schools.

Why are diabetes rates up? | KCRW-FM’s ‘Press Play’

“The reason [diabetes is] increasing is in part because of the increase in obesity across both the United States and other parts of the world. But there’s evidence to suggest there are environmental factors, such as … pesticides, which have been shown to increase the risk of a number of conditions, including type II diabetes. And then for type I diabetes, we’re also seeing an increase … There’s an increase in prevalence of pretty much all the autoimmune diseases,” says Peter Butler, endocrinology doctor and professor of medicine at UCLA.

That raspy cough you have might not be COVID | Fortune

While children with a lower respiratory infection like RSV tend to wheeze, such noises may only be apparent to medical providers. The typical non-clinician parent usually won’t be able to detect it, Dr. Ishminder Kaur, an assistant professor of pediatric infectious diseases at UCLA Health, tells Fortune.

Bill would protect California domestic workers | CalMatters

More than 300,000 California workers, mostly immigrants and women of color, were employed in domestic work for about 2 million households, according to a 2020 UCLA Labor Center report. Typically they’re house cleaners, gardeners or nannies. Many take care of seniors or people with disabilities, a sector where demand is growing with an aging population.

LAUSD Black Student Achievement Plan sees success | KCRW-FM’s ‘Greater LA’

“We have mounds of troubling data that shows that Black students have consistently fared poorer than their non-Black peers,” says UCLA education professor Tyrone Howard. He cites gaps in English and math proficiency, graduation rates, access to honors and AP classes, suspension and expulsion rates, and referrals to special education … The Black Student Achievement Plan aimed to close those gaps by allocating tens of millions of dollars to the LA Unified schools that educate most of the district’s Black students.

Banks increasingly weighing ESG factors when investing | Marketplace

Let’s start with the ABCs of ESG — what exactly is it? According to Megan Mullin, a public policy professor at UCLA, “ESG investing incorporates environmental, social and governance risk into investment decision making.” She said the idea is to reduce the financial risk from a changing environment, social disruption and social inequality. The governance part is how a company is run — things like CEO pay and how diverse the board of directors is.

Black senior men more likely to die after surgery than peers | KTLA-TV

Researchers at UCLA looked at over one million beneficiaries between 65 to 99, who underwent a common elective surgery. The data showed that Black men in general had a 50% higher chance of dying after their surgery when compared to their white peers. However, for non-elective surgeries there’s no difference between races.