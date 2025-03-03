UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The Hollywood Diversity Report, an annual analysis of the entertainment industry conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles, revealed in 2024 that people of color were underrepresented across all theatrical film sectors: writers, directors, actors, and leads. Dr. Ana-Christina Ramón, director of UCLA’s Entertainment and Media Research Initiative, who co-authored the report, says the data speaks to an “elite club” of workers who are spoon-fed the same opportunities. (Also: KCAL-TV. )

At a recent conference on homelessness prevention — organized by the California Policy Lab, a research institute at UCLA — agency chiefs, academics, researchers, foundation leaders and community advocates all presented ideas that had worked and hadn’t worked … Janey Rountree, executive director of the California Policy Lab at UCLA, helped develop metrics that identify users of L.A. County services who may be vulnerable to falling into homelessness. The county’s Homeless Prevention Unit uses the model, but the formula doesn’t find everyone. “We have developed a predictive model,” says Rountree, “but you have to be in the database.”

The American Council on Education, a Washington, D.C. nonprofit whose members include more than 1,600 colleges and universities, released a report on Feb. 25 summarizing their CIRP Freshman Survey as part of a collaboration with the Higher Education Research Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“Measles is among the most contagious viruses known to man. It is so contagious, for example, it can hang around in the room after someone has left for up to two hours,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

“There’s certainly evidence that certain types of hydrocarbons and metals are toxic to early life stages of giant kelp, and you might expect that would be a bigger issue with all of the urban structures that burnt,” [UCLA’s Kyle Cavanaugh] said. “That’s something somewhat unique about this.”

“There will be people who die in extreme weather events and related disasters who would not have otherwise,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“There’s certainly evidence that certain types of hydrocarbons and metals are toxic to early life stages of giant kelp, and you might expect that would be a bigger issue with all of the urban structures that burnt,” [UCLA’s Kyle Cavanaugh] said. “That’s something somewhat unique about this.”

“Let’s start with Europe. We’ve seen a flurry of statements of support for the Ukrainian president. I think European leaders have demonstrated the shock and horror from their perspective at an American president, in the Oval Office, really dressing down a foreign leader of a Democratic nation that is under siege,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd.

The 25% tariff on Mexican imports will “significantly” affect these Chinese businesses, said Christopher Tang, business and supply chain professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “These tariffs can erode their competitive advantage and profit margins. The tariffs effectively close the U.S. market door for these companies unless they find alternative strategies to mitigate the impact,” Tang said.

“It’s not an open-and-shut question,” said Eugene Volokh, a senior fellow at Stanford University and a law professor at UCLA. “That’s the argument that the Trump administration makes and I think it’s a plausible one. He’s entitled to say, ‘I just don’t want to talk to you.’”

Michael Turner, a cosmologist at UCLA and one of the architects of inflation theory, said in an email that “the relationship of inflation and the big bang is not settled or simple.”

No one knows for certain how many transgender individuals are serving. A 2014 study by UCLA’s Williams Institute put the number of transgender people on active duty or in the National Guard or reserve forces at around 15,000.

A large majority of same-sex couples do not have children of their own, and some prefer a less family-friendly experience when they travel. According to the Williams Institute at UCLA, just 14% of same-sex couples are parenting children, compared to 40% of opposite-sex couples, according to the Census Bureau, as reported by Forbes.