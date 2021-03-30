UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

A team from UCLA Health began vaccinating patients in late January, several weeks before a single-dose option was available. It took the program a breakneck five days to get off the ground, from the first meeting to planning to execution, according to Dr. Sun Yoo, who is heading the effort. They tried to find a program to model their own on, but none seemed to exist. … Vickie Mays, a professor of health policy and management at UCLA, said she believes ageism is one bias keeping the vaccines out of the vulnerable population’s arms, but it’s not the only one. Class, race and ethnicity may also limit homebound seniors’ access to vaccine, she added.

UCLA received a $4.9 million grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to study the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines among health care workers, the university announced Monday. Researchers at the David Geffen School of Medicine will spend a year studying both vaccinated and non-vaccinated health care workers from 16 medical centers who get tested for the virus after experiencing common COVID-19 symptoms like fever, cough or a loss of sense of taste or smell. (UCLA’s Dr. David Talan was quoted. Also: City News Service and KCBS-TV.)

The Latino Film Institute (LFI) has named Dr. Ana-Christina Ramón, director of research and civic engagement of the Division of Social Sciences at UCLA as the inaugural Latino Film Institute Scholar. The award will be used over a two-year period for research designated by Dr. Ramón, including the Hollywood Diversity Report and a dedicated study on Latino representation in Hollywood and the Latino audience. (Ramón was quoted.)

“I know it’s been very lonely for a lot of folks. It’s been hard,” said Dr. David Hayes-Bautista, a distinguished professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “So there’s a real temptation to bust loose just for one night because ‘it doesn’t matter.’ Well, it does matter.”

“There are other diseases, influenza being one of them, that may have similar symptoms to mild COVID-19,” [UCLA’s Dr. Robert] Kim-Farley said. “Therefore, it would not be wise to assume that an illness with symptoms compatible to COVID-19 is definitely COVID-19.”

Those who support the public health measures counter by saying that saving any life was worth the effort. L.A. County, for its size and vast diversity, fared far better than experts would have otherwise predicted, according to Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, professor of epidemiology and community health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Those types of precautions get increasingly effective as the virus’ spread slows. Dr. Otto Yang, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, Los Angeles, compared the effort to putting out a fire, a task that’s much easier to carry out when that fire is largely contained but popping up in a few noticeable places rather than raging broadly across a large area.

“This is really very great news. We knew from the clinical trials that these vaccines were very effective against disease that was symptomatic, meaning people who had symptoms and were tested for COVID-19. What we didn’t really know was whether or not people could be asymptomatic and have the virus after being fully vaccinated. And this study really sought to answer that question,” said UCLA’s Dr. Dr. Annabelle De St. Maurice (approx. 2:30 mark).

“I think that there are a number of questions about this report that are lingering out there. And exactly what you’re bringing up is very important. How independent was this independent investigation? It seems that China had a very large part in the investigation, which means that it really isn’t impartial,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

The Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, reported that same month that LGBTQ+ people of color were twice as likely as white, non-LGBTQ+ people to test positive for the coronavirus.

“We’ve seen, as you’ve said, an increase in cases – a ten percent uptick in twenty-seven states. That is not something to be taken lightly. That means that we are starting to see these increases again, and we don’t have a huge proportion of the population vaccinated yet,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 3:45 mark).

Kimberly Clausing, who was an international tax and trade expert at UCLA, helped draft the provisions aimed at taxing multinational profits abroad.

William M. Hamner, a retired ecologist and evolutionary biologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, was a pioneer of blue water diving and developed many techniques to drift and dive in the open ocean that are used today by blackwater divers. “The fact that we started blue water is simply because no one cared enough about plankton at the time to go to all the effort to observe them in the wild, and I did,” Dr. Hamner said.

While admitting he’s afraid to make a prediction, Robin Kelley, a history professor at University of California, Los Angeles, said: “I do think the union’s going to win the election. Whether it’s overwhelming or not, I don’t know, but I do think there’s enough momentum to win.”

Christopher Tang, an expert on global supply chain management at the University of California Los Angeles, explained that the country did not have the initial supplies needed to make clothes, so the bulk of around 80% of fabric and zippers in Myanmar have been imported from China where they are sewn to clothing and exported, mostly to European brands such as Mango.

In an accompanying editorial comment, Jian Li, MD, Ph.D., a professor in the Fielding School of Public Health and School of Nursing at University of California, Los Angeles, said the study results have important implications for clinical practice, such as more comprehensive measures for secondary prevention for heart attack patients. “The study provides a new piece of research evidence that work-related factors play an important role in coronary heart disease prognosis,” Li said.

In 2016, UCLA researchers proposed that Earth could actually be two planets that fused together after colliding: itself and Theia. At the time, scientists said they believe the two planetary masses mixed together uniformly. (Also: Men’s Health.)