Omicron subvariant and second booster shot | Los Angeles Times

“We do note waning immunity following the third dose,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a UCLA epidemiologist and infectious-disease expert. “And in some studies, a fourth dose has been able to bring the antibody level back up to what it was shortly after the third dose. That would imply additional protection.” (Kim-Farley was also interviewed by KNBC-TV.)

Will Smith, Chris Rock and when words are violent too | USA Today

Landmark research by Naomi Eisenberger of the University of California, Los Angeles, found the neural circuitry for physical and social pain overlap. She wrote in a 2012 paper that “experiences of social rejection, exclusion or loss are generally considered to be some of the most ‘painful’ experiences that we endure.”

As drought pushes east, wildfires spark in new areas | CNN

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles, said the transition period between winter and spring is usually when the Plains states tend to experience their wildfire season. But there have been some unusual trends in recent fire activity there, Swain told CNN. “Even if there is still a relative lull in the winter, it’s not as deep a lull as used to be,” Swain said, noting that scientists are “seeing periods in the winter which used to have virtually zero fire risk, in some places now having appreciable fire risk, in some cases.”

California Dream, transportation nightmare | Los Angeles Daily News

(Commentary by UCLA’s Brian Taylor) California today is built largely on a dream of the past. A century ago, when just 3.4 million people lived on plentiful and relatively cheap land, a sprawling landscape emerged enabled by the widespread ownership and use of cars. But now, nearly a dozen times as many people call the Golden State home, and the California dream is in danger of becoming a nightmare.

Sleeping with even a little bit of light can harm health | NPR’s “All Things Considered”

[Christopher] Colwell studies circadian rhythms and sleep in his lab at UCLA. He wasn’t involved in the Northwestern study. “It is a very important example, I guess, of how even relatively dim light exposure in our home environment can be disruptive to our sleep-wake cycle,” he said.

Obituary: Marina Goldovskaya, documentary filmmaker | New York Times

There is “a scene in the kitchen with Anna and her husband, where you can almost smell the food and the coffee, and they’re talking about how they’re afraid,” said Maja Manojlovic, who worked with Ms. Goldovskaya as a teaching assistant and now teaches at U.C.L.A. “Boy, did Marina capture the energy of this fear, the fear of repercussions for her criticism of Putin.”

Missing trans woman found in Texas | ABC News

Transgender people are four times more likely than cisgender people to be victims of violence, according to a study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law.

Potential rise in spring infections from omicron subvariant | Los Angeles Times

[Dr. Robert] Kim-Farley doesn’t expect a major surge in California, “just because so many people are immune, due to vaccination or to natural immunity from a recent infection.” He has said he’d be more concerned about a new variant that would render existing immunizations and natural immunity less effective.

Hammer Museum: Spanish conquistadors, plastic vomit | Los Angeles Times

Collaboration is what [UCLA] Hammer curators Aram Moshayedi and Nicholas Barlow had in mind for “Lifes,” hence the awkward multiplicity in the title. Their abstruse process for organizing the show began with four written texts. Authors Fahim Amir, Asher Hartman, Rindon Johnson and Adania Shibli then engaged other artists to become involved, until there were about 50.

CDC: Majority of U.S. population has COVID antibodies | CNBC

The 95% estimate is “probably close to accurate,” says Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. But there’s a potentially big difference between people who got their antibodies from Covid vaccines and people who got them solely from prior infections. Antibodies from vaccinated individuals tend to decline after about four to six months post-shot, Brewer says. So if you got a booster dose in December, your antibody boost will probably wear off between April and June.

Lessons from Echo Park Lake homeless eviction | Los Angeles Daily News

However, a new report from the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy describes what was “built and sustained at Echo Park Lake” as “the infrastructures of community envisioned by unhoused organizers.” After the City of Los Angeles cleared the Echo Park encampment last year, a process the UCLA report calls “the violent eviction of the unhoused community,” sanitation crews removed an accumulated 35.7 tons of solid waste, including 723.5 pounds of biological waste and 300 pounds of hazardous waste.

UCLA launches Hip-Hop Initiative featuring Chuck D | LAist

UCLA is out to become the world’s “leading center for hip-hop studies.” The university has launched a Hip Hop Initiative in its Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies that will include a book series, community engagement programs and postdoctoral fellowships… Anthropology professor H. Samy Alim is spearheading the initiative, and said that the program will invite an examination not just of the music but of the culture that birthed it.

Diversity and inclusion: Black UCLA student seeks job in finance | USA Today

During his time at UCLA, Kenny Haywood networked with alumni, landed a prime summer internship, and applied for dozens of positions to kick-start a career in finance. So by winter, as he approached the end of his senior year, Haywood, 21, said there wasn’t much more he could do but wait. As a young Black man trying to get a foothold in an industry that says it wants to increase equity but remains largely white, Haywood, an economics major, was optimistic.

Mexico takes aim at U.S. gun goliaths | Nation

Despite the encouraging outcome of the Sandy Hook suit, the fate of Mexico’s suit remains uncertain. In November of last year, the US gunmakers moved to dismiss the complaint … and the court has not yet issued a ruling on the motion. Legal scholars remain skeptical. Adam Winkler, a law professor at UCLA and a gun policy expert, characterized the Mexican complaint as a “long shot” but also called it “a bold and innovative lawsuit,” adding, “We’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Researchers ID source of super-fast electron ‘rain’ | ScienceDaily

UCLA scientists have discovered a new source of super-fast, energetic electrons raining down on Earth, a phenomenon that contributes to the colorful aurora borealis but also poses hazards to satellites, spacecraft and astronauts. (UCLA’s Xiaojia Zhang and Vassilis Angelopolous are quoted.)

Best ways to lose arm fat, tone triceps | Women’s Health

Women may be more likely to carry arm fat because they do not burn as many calories as men do on average, says Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, a senior dietitian at UCLA Medical Center. “Also, women’s hormones tend to place fat less in visceral areas like around organs and more on areas like the arms and legs,” she adds.