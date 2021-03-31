UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Journalists tend to focus on the person who perpetuates an act of violence and to figure out motivation behind it, according to Grace Kyungwon Hong, the director of the UCLA Center for the Study of Women and a professor of gender studies and Asian American studies. “That contributes to giving the perpetrators a sense of interiority and a sense of them as complex people with motivations, whereas the people who suffer from that violence are rendered unknowable and invisible,” Hong said.

“Gene therapy and gene editing allow each patient to serve as their own stem cell donor,” said [Donald] Kohn, a distinguished professor of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and a member of the UCLA Broad Stem Cell Research Center. “In theory, these approaches should be much safer than a transplant from another person and could become universally available because they eliminate the need to find the needle in a haystack that is a matched stem cell donor.” (Also: Medical Xpress.)

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said the state’s incremental approach to reopening has worked in its favor. “If we look at the nation as a whole, we are obviously not going to be avoiding a fourth surge,” Kim-Farley said. “However, in California we are much better positioned, and we are still on a downward trend. If we can all play our part, we can continue on that downward trend.”

“I think we all are ready for seeing this progress, so that’s great news. You are correct that actually it’s going to be Wednesday of this week, being eligible here in Los Angeles County to move to that tier. However, it’s also subject to L.A. County Department of Public Health decision, through modification of health officer order. So, we’ll be hearing about that I’m sure in the very near future,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 2:50 mark).

CaliFormers gives the perpetual debate a factual underpinning, but it also falls short of a much-needed comprehensive analysis of the issue. Jerry Nickelsburg, who runs the Anderson Forecast, an economic research organization at UCLA, quickly criticized it for lacking context. “The list does not sort by year or normalize by u-rate or employment,” Nickelsburg tweeted.

Dr. Gregg Fonarow is interim chief of cardiology at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). He reviewed the study findings and said that “men and women who report having long hours working have been shown in prior research to be at higher risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and premature cardiovascular death.” Fonarow, however, said too few patients studied had second heart attacks to draw any decisive conclusions. (UCLA’s Dr. Jian Li is also cited.)

The University of California, Los Angeles School of Law’s Williams Institute, which studies sexual orientation, gender identity law and public policy estimated in 2016 that 1.4 million adults in the U.S. identify as transgender — about 0.6% of the population.

When the stock market was plunging a year ago as the pandemic panic rocked global stock markets, for example, Robinhood investors didn’t dump their holdings, as the stereotype of “dumb money” would suggest. Instead, they saw it as a chance to buy low and collectively increased their holdings, according to research by Ivo Welch, a finance professor at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management.

Kent Wong, the director of the UCLA Labor Center, says companies in the past have closed stores, warehouses or plants after workers have voted to unionize. “There’s a history of companies going to great lengths to avoid recognizing the union,” he says.

The problems with water infrastructure aren’t just limited to storm events. A study by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, found that manufactured housing community residents in California are four times more likely to experience significant water outages than residents of other kinds of housing, and experienced a higher number of health violations in their water systems.