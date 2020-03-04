UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Nationwide study shows where voters agree – and differ | USA Today

President Donald Trump and some of his main campaign themes, such as immigration, are some of the top issues that separate Republicans and Democrats nationwide. The findings are part of the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape project, a large-scale study of the American electorate. Throughout the 2020 election cycle, the researchers aim to conduct 500,000 interviews about both policies and the presidential candidates.

“One of the things that we’re seeing is that Latinos are ready and excited to participate in this process, particularly the primary contests, and there are some clear winners, not only in Nevada but also what we saw in Iowa,” said UCLA’s Sonja Diaz. “National polls have been pretty clear that Latino registered voters are leaning towards Sen. Bernie Sanders. Our research at UCLA found that to be true in both Iowa and Nevada.” (Diaz was also interviewed for WBUR’s “On Point”)

“[Bernie Sanders] has done a lot of outreach in the community. He has not only been doing advertising and sending out mail and digital pieces, but they’ve been in the community,” said UCLA’s Matt Barreto. “The Sanders campaign has had a presence here in California. Here in Los Angeles, they opened up one of their first offices in East Los Angeles. After that, they opened up an office up north in Oakland, in the Latino community.”

How bad could this coronavirus outbreak get? | Los Angeles Times

The most recent pandemic flu — caused by the H1N1 virus that emerged from pigs in 2009 — caused somewhere between 152,000 and 575,000 deaths around the world. An estimated 12,500 of those fatalities occurred in the U.S. during the first year of the outbreak. The global fatality rate for those infected was 0.001% to 0.007%. The new coronavirus could wind up somewhere in between, said Dr. Otto Yang, an infectious disease expert at UCLA.

Coronavirus: Aged and infirm face the most serious risk | Los Angeles Times

Jeffrey Klausner, a professor of medicine and public health at UCLA, warned that preliminary data might not present a fully accurate picture because they depend on rates of confirmed cases, largely treated in medical facilities. He said that a broader look at all cases, including those not severe enough to warrant intervention, could lower the rate of fatalities.

Expert weighs in on coronavirus prevention | MSNBC

“Right now what we know is there is spread in certain places where testing has been able to be rolled out, and I think as we see testing rolling out further throughout the country — and we now know that several assays are in the process of being approved by the FDA — I think we’re going to be seeing a lot more cases here,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

Should older adults get cognitive screening? | Washington Post

If results indicate reason for concern, a physician should ask knowledgeable family members or friends what’s going on with an older patient. “Are they depressed? Having problems taking care of themselves? Asking the same question repeatedly?” said David Reuben, chief of geriatrics at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine and director of UCLA’s Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care program.

Young climate plaintiffs seek second chance in federal court | Bloomberg