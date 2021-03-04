UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Cecilia Rios-Aguilar) We are all ready to put COVID-19 behind us. But let us be clear: Few people have been squeezed harder by this pandemic than low-income Californians who are trying to get a college degree remotely — while raising children who are also “doing school” from home. For them, recent and forthcoming financial supports from federal and state governments and their own campuses have been a critical lifeline.

“I had just moved to Los Angeles, and I had lived my entire life on the East Coast and the South. So I thought, you know, that Los Angeles was going to be something different, in terms of the racialized landscape. And indeed, when I saw that video, I knew that it was not any different,” said UCLA’s Brenda Stevenson (approx. 3:20 mark).

“Neither China nor the U.S. wants to lose out when it comes to the industries of tomorrow,” says Alex Wang, an expert on environmental law and the law and politics of China at the UCLA School of Law.

What doctors may ask during those conversations is whether you’ve had a severe allergic reaction to a previous dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a professor of epidemiology and community health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. If that is the case, the CDC does not recommend getting the second dose.

“The mass vaccination sites were kind of deliberately put into these communities in order to address these issues around vaccine equity and improving access to the vaccines. But you know, geographic proximity does not necessarily ensure access,” said UCLA’s Dr. Paul Adamson.

Residents are exiting the Bay Area at a far greater pace than people are coming into the region — and the exodus from the Bay Area and from San Francisco, in particular, is far more severe than is the case for California overall, a study released Thursday shows. The defections from the Bay Area and California have increased during the months of government-ordered business shutdowns to help ward off the spread of the coronavirus, according to a study by the California Policy Lab at UC Berkeley and UCLA.

As Shira Shafir, an associate professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, told Vice, “We want everybody to wait until it’s their turn to get the vaccine, and not a minute longer.”

Dr. Deanna J. Attai is an associate clinical professor of surgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. Attai told Healthline it’s important to differentiate between screening mammography and diagnostic mammography. Screening mammography is performed in people with no symptoms. “The Society of Breast Imaging (SBI) has recommended that women wait approximately 4 to 6 weeks after the COVID vaccine to undergo screening mammography or to try to receive the vaccine prior to the mammogram,” Attai said.

It is more common in women as they age, so screening recommendations do not include women younger than 40 unless they are at very high risk for breast cancer, noted Joann G. Elmore, MD, MPH, professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine, the University of California, Los Angeles.

“After a miscarriage, the emotional reaction from parents ranges anywhere from ambivalence to anger to complete despair,” said Misty Richards, program director for the UCLA Semel Institute’s Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship. “Often times, this manifests in bouts of crying, wanting to be alone, and quiet moments of reflection that can be witnessed by a child. Rather than hide this emotional response, help your child understand what they are seeing by naming the emotion ― ‘Mommy was crying a little bit because I am sad about the baby.’”

“The tongue needs to be brushed because it is a reservoir for bacteria, food debris, and cells. In fact, the main form of bad breath (halitosis) is due to bacterial growth that is harbored on the tongue,” says Flavia Pirih DDS, PhD, an associate professor of periodontics at the UCLA School of Dentistry.

With home prices rising, homeowners might be tempted to sell their homes quickly, especially if they’ve lost their jobs or are under financial strain from COVID-19. And since most homeowners don’t realize how much their homes are worth, or that a few repairs could up its value for a relatively low cost, an information gap is adding fuel to the fire, according to Eric Sussman, an adjunct real estate professor at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).

Other experts say that the modern world is awash in chemicals that may be disruptive to the gut. “Toxins or pollutants or pesticides — those types of exposures are more prevalent in industrialized countries and may be part of the picture,” says Berkeley Limketkai, M.D., Ph.D., director of clinical research at the UCLA Center for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases. He also mentions stress as yet another possible contributor.

Dr. Juliana Wijaya, a linguist at UCLA’s Indonesian Studies Program, helped craft the characters’ names to have special meaning inspired by different Southeast Asian languages.

Nearly everything author Malcolm Gladwell said about how information spreads in his 2000 bestseller “The Tipping Point” is wrong, according to a recent study led by UCLA professor of sociology Gabriel Rossman. … Rossman’s latest study, recently published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, pokes holes in that widely accepted notion by showing how the presence of even just a bit of advertising or other mass communication — “top-down” information that comes from outside the network — effectively equalizes the influence of everyone across the network.

There are a few reasons why seasonal allergies can cause itchy eyes. One is that allergens like pollen can directly enter your eyes, making them uncomfortable, says Vivian Shibayama, O.D., an optometrist at UCLA Health. And, if you’re struggling with allergy issues like sneezing and a runny nose, odds are high that you’re also dealing with watery, itchy eyes.”Your eyes and nasal sinuses are all connected,” Shibayama points out.

Prof. Dov Waxman, the Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation Chair in Israel Studies at UCLA, where he directs the Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies, goes a step further in disconnecting the investigation from outside factors. “I don’t think the DoJ is a kind of arm of American foreign policy,” he told The Media Line. However, if there is a tighter connection to the present administration’s policy, Waxman points to its emphasis on human rights as central to foreign policy.