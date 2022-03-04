UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Elections: How will L.A. City Council change? | Los Angeles Times

As Celia Lacayo, a Chicana/o and African American studies professor at UCLA, put it to me: “We need to see more Latino politicians, and they need to be extraordinarily attentive to African American needs, just like African American politicians have been attentive to Latino needs.”

Revisiting the Iran nuclear deal | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dalia Dassa Kaye) In a parallel universe seemingly far from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, diplomats from Europe, the United States, Russia, China and Iran are in Vienna feverishly trying to revive the Iran nuclear agreement of 2015, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The plan imposed tough constraints on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the West’s easing some sanctions — but the deal fizzled after the Trump administration’s withdrawal in 2018.

Expert tips for better sleep | New York Times

We often associate “cozy” with “warm,” but a colder room is better for sound sleep. Dr. Alon Y. Avidan, Director of the Sleep Disorders Center at U.C.L.A., recommends keeping the room close to 65 degrees and using a cooling pillow. Our body temperature drops as we fall asleep, which stimulates natural melatonin, a hormone that controls the sleep-wake cycle. Taking a warm bath an hour or two before bed can also help achieve this natural cooling effect, he said.

Who should be allowed to transition? | New York Times

But many transgender people no longer want to pass. A June study by the Williams Institute at U.C.L.A. School of Law found that some 1.2 million Americans identify as nonbinary. Not all nonbinary people identify as transgender, and not all, or even most, nonbinary or transgender people will pursue medical treatment. But many, like me, will.

Proposal would force unhoused people into treatment | Guardian

Ananya Roy, director of the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy, said the court proposal was concerning and was part of a trend in California of criminalizing the unhoused. “There is seemingly a lot of compassion for the unhoused,” Roy said, “but that is coupled with a deliberate and enforced state of stripping the unhoused of rights in the name of saving them and doing good.”

Is it the climate crisis or just weird weather? | LAist

Well, a lot of it does have to do with the climate crisis, according to Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and The Nature Conservancy. The incoming cold weather might be making headlines, but Swain said the real symptoms of the climate crisis are the abnormal amount of record hot and dry days we’ve had this winter throughout the state.

Supreme Court decision could derail Biden’s climate plan | Nature

West Virginia vs. EPA will be a major test of how aggressively this new court is going to be reshaping legal doctrines, says Cara Horowitz, co-executive director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the University of California, Los Angeles. Going by the justices’ lines of questioning during nearly two hours of oral arguments on 28 February, Horowitz thinks it unlikely that the court will dismiss the case outright. Instead, she expects it will either declare that the EPA has no authority to regulate power-plant emissions, or sharply limit the agency’s authority, in line with the Trump administration’s Affordable Clean Energy plan.

Putin’s efforts to divide the West have backfired | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“I think it’s very clear that any attack on Ukraine would have led to very strong resistance and intensified the demand to be part of Europe, to unite with the West. Perhaps what Putin could have done, which would have sewn more division within the West than what he ended up doing, would have been simply to recognize the breakaway republics in the East, where the majority of the population is ethnically Russian and Russian-speaking,” said UCLA’s Daniel Treisman (approx. 2:05 mark).

The latest on the pandemic | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“I think, really, we are seeing this light at the end of the tunnel that we’ve faced now, with the alpha, and then the delta and now the omicron variants that hit us very hard, with large numbers of cases, quick surges, hospitalization, et cetera. The encouraging thing is that this looks like it’s getting behind us now,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 1:15 mark).

Updated guidelines, masking rules in L.A. | KTLA-TV

“We’re in a really good place here, right now. We have case rates really low. We are seeing low rates of hospitalization, low death rates. So, what’s happened is that the county has dropped requiring masks in businesses, in indoor settings, except for high-risk places,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.