[Ranked No. 5.] A leader in organ transplantation, UCLA Health’s Ronald Reagan Medical Center is renowned for its integration of patient care with academic research to ensure patients benefit from the latest scientific discoveries and treatments. The center, which reopened in 2008, is a 10-story structure with nearly 450 beds. Each floor is designated for a medical specialty, and in addition to traditional specialties, the GONDA Diagnostic, Observation and Treatment Unit provides short-stay units for patients. The hospital has conducted over 6,000 liver transplants and, as of 2018, performs nearly 360 kidney transplants annually.

You can feel the saturation in the soil, Park Williams, a professor and expert in water and drought, said in a phone interview last week as he was walking across the grass at the University of California, Los Angeles. An astonishing 11 inches of rain fell in just two days in early February across the UCLA campus, which is tucked closer to the base of the Santa Monica Mountains than the downtown area. According to [Williams’s] calculations, that meant 1.1 billion pounds of water fell over the campus those two days.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, described the storm as “unusually electrically active” in a post on X and said “thundersnow” could occur in the mountains.

“We did need someone with the will and the wealth to bring attention to this. So we’re grateful, I think, that he’s keeping a spotlight on OpenAI. Based on the facts alleged in the complaint, it does look like he has a good case, substantively. But you’re right that it could be an uphill battle regarding his right to bring the case,” said UCLA’s Rose Chan Loui.

“It was clear from a few weeks ago that the court was not going to side with Colorado. The real question was how they were going to do it,” said UCLA’s Rick Hasen.

Huntington Beach, one of Orange County’s largest cities, has long been associated with conservative beliefs, but its evolution in recent years shows how the bitter polarization of national politics has crept into even the most mundane municipal matters. “It’s the tipping on its head of the old notion that all politics is local. Now, all politics are national, and I think the overall effect of that is really destructive,” said Jim Newton, a public policy lecturer at UCLA and editor of Blueprint magazine. “It takes a sharply divided country at the national level and drags that down into local disputes.”

Inside her small office, with a window overlooking the iconic Kerckhoff Hall student center at University of California, Los Angeles, chemical biologist Mireille Kamariza is pursuing her big dream. Since 2015, she has steadily worked to stop transmission of deadly tuberculosis superbugs, which in 2022 infected more than 10 million people and killed more than one million. (Kamariza was interviewed.)

“What’s happened now is that the CDC has decided that it’s time to be able to move to a general respiratory strategy. Why are we doing that? Hospitalizations are down. Deaths are down. COVID is in a different place than it was when we were in the height of an emergency, so it’s time to start thinking about general guidelines for respiratory viruses in general, to keep us safer,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

The University of California, Los Angeles’ Latino Policy and Politics Institute analyzed data from the 2021 American Community Survey and found that more Latinas are pursuing a bachelor’s degree or higher than ever before. The number of Latina students pursuing a bachelor’s degree or higher rose from 1 million in 2000 to over 3.5 million in 2021, and in the same time frame, the percentage of degree-holding Latinas quadrupled from a meager 5% to 20%. (UCLA’s Misael Galdámez was quoted.)

“Heat is often talked about through the lens of cities, and that’s an important issue. But what was sort of being left off the table was how heat is affecting rural communities,” said V. Kelly Turner, assistant professor of urban planning and geography at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Last April, public health researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles found that if the tree canopy and vegetation across the county were brought up to the median, residents in the areas below those medians could actually gain months of added life expectancy. ”There’s a tremendous amount of evidence that in areas with adequate greening, we have reduced attention deficit disorder, reduced cardiovascular illness and respiratory illness, less depression and better pregnancy outcomes,” said Michael Jerrett, one of the UCLA researchers. The number of “low birth weights go down, and well-being and happiness go up.” (UCLA’s Jon Christensen was also quoted.)

But elevated unemployment will have a ripple effect on the state for a while, said Robert Fairlie, a professor of economics and public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles. Joblessness reduces overall earnings, he said, which translates into lower consumer demand and investment. “There is a negative multiplier effect on the state economy from the higher unemployment rates we are seeing,” [Fairlie] said.

A report by the UCLA Labor Center in January 2022 found that Los Angeles County fast food workers faced “disproportionately high rates of injury, workplace violence, harassment, retaliation and wage theft.”

It’s tough to quantify how much any one yard will contribute to an aquifer, but according to analysis done for LADWP’s Stormwater Capture Master Plan released in 2015, if widely implemented, water catchment features could have an impact. “Parcel by parcel there is an additive effect and we’ve shown qualitatively that additive effect is really significant,” said Edith de Guzman, water equity and adaptation policy cooperative extension specialist at UCLA.

A University of California, Los Angeles-led research team found that, in certain instances, first-born daughters tend to mature earlier, enabling them to help their mother rear younger siblings. Specifically, the researchers found a correlation between early signs of adrenal puberty in first-born daughters and their mothers having experienced high levels of prenatal stress. (They did not find the same correlation in daughters who were not first-born). (UCLA’s Molly Fox was quoted.)

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Victor Shi) With the future of democracy hinging on the outcome of this year’s election, Biden’s administration should modernize the State of the Union to better reach all generations. Two of the most important audiences for this reinvention are also key to his re-election prospects: young people, who are 2024’s largest voting bloc, and those over 65, who traditionally are the most likely to vote.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Aaron Barrall and Shane Phillips) Last October, the Los Angeles City Planning Department ditched some of the region’s most ambitious actions to tackle racial and economic segregation and confront the ongoing affordability crisis. Two housing initiatives — an Affordable Housing Overlay and expansions to the Transit Oriented Communities program — would have made it possible to build affordable and mixed-income housing in areas traditionally off-limits to multifamily homes.

As observers from both the Right and Left are noting, zoning codes that are too strict — mandating large homes on large lots — stand in the way of the construction. “This,” says Eugene Volokh of UCLA Law School, “is an issue on which the Republican white working class and Democratic African Americans have a common interest.”

In Texas, there were about 30,000 transgender people aged 13 to 17 between 2017 and 2020, according to a report by the Williams Institute at UCLA.

Transgender people can also be caught up by voter ID laws. The Williams Institute, a think tank at UCLA Law, estimated that 260,000 transgender people living in states with voter ID laws did not have a form of ID that accurately reflected their names or gender identities for the 2020 general election.