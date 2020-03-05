UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

African American voters and the Biden campaign | NPR

“It was obviously transformational for the Biden campaign,” said UCLA’s Lynn Vavreck. “It was the moment he needed at the exact time in the process when voters were searching for the right alternative.”

“I’m one of those who waited until after the South Carolina primary to see how it was going to turn out,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky. “I think a lot of Democrats who went to the polls voted very strategically. They didn’t want their votes to go to waste.” (Approx. 2:20 mark.)

[UCLA’s Efren Perez] says that “Sanders’ strategy is full of risks. He has focused on youth, on the Latino vote, but those communities require more investment of resources to mobilize them.” (Translated from Spanish)

“I think it’s a really exciting election,” said UCLA’s Natalie Masuoka. “Asian Americans are the fastest-growing minority group in the United States. We’re really seeing that growth mirror what we’re seeing in the change in the total number of votes cast.”

California had its driest February on record | New York Times

“It was the driest February on record,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles.… But this February “was not just merely a below average month.… It was, in a lot of places, a completely dry month, which is truly extraordinary.”

“It’s pretty noncommittal,” said UCLA’s Jessica Rett [referring to Jerome Powell’s comment that the situation with the coronavirus remains “fluid”]. “It just means it’s not stagnant. We all have intuitions about this. It could mean it’s getting better. It could mean it’s getting worse.”

“People don’t use the face masks correctly — they touch the outside of it, they take it off wrong, they rub their face below it, they scratch their nose, they lift it off their mouth for [a] moment to talk or get on the phone, they don’t dispose of it correctly,” says David Eisenman, director of the UCLA Center for Public Health and Disasters. “So in all of those ways they’re breaking the barrier basically, making it ineffective.”

There’s another strategy that could be handy for protecting ourselves, too: sanitizing our phones so we don't accidentally compromise the benefits of hand washing. “The same way your hand may have been contaminated, your phone may have been contaminated,” Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, told Mashable.

