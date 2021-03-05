UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“It really wasn’t expected,” said Larry Lyons, a professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It wasn’t even theoretically known.” Lyons was one of the authors of a study about the finding, which sheds new light on space weather events, that was published online Feb. 26 in the journal Nature Communications.

A recent paper, though, flagged by astronomer and writer Phil Plait at SyFy, offers surprisingly promising developments in that branch of space exploration. Working at UCLA, a group of astronomers published findings on a new method of searching for signs of technological civilizations in the stars.

In late February, California lawmakers introduced a bill that would allocate $1.4 million in funding to UCLA’s Asian American Studies Center and Stop AAPI Hate.

Robert Kim-Farley, a professor at the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the pullbacks could be devastating. “If people experiencing pandemic fatigue just start going back to pre-Covid behaviors of large indoor gatherings, no masking, no physical distancing — this would be a setup for a fourth surge,” Kim-Farley said.

The UCLA study said the coronavirus relief bill failed to reach the state’s most economically vulnerable neighborhoods, raising questions about how government programs target the neediest and, in turn, track their success. “The pandemic devastated communities of color and they’ve really borne the brunt of the pandemic, not just in terms of infection and mortality, but job loss and economic devaluation,” said Sonja Diaz, founding director of the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative. (Also: UCLA’s Rodrigo Dominguez-Villegas was interviewed by KCRW-FM.)

“When we think about vaccine distribution, the rollout has been fairly complicated in California, and certainly in Los Angeles, where we have a really large population. And a lot of communities, as you said, that have been hit disproportionately by COVID,” said UCLA’s Kristen Choi (approx. :50 mark).

Ensuring Latinos get more vaccines is a step in the right direction, said Sonja Diaz, director of the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative. “Communities of color are keeping the economy afloat, and prioritizing them is not only the right thing to do, but an economic imperative,” Diaz said in a written statement. “The state’s new approach is the right step to stop the bleeding and affirm that Californians of color are not collateral damage but the catalysts to recovery. California has a responsibility to those communities to get them help first and fast.”

“Guns, Germs and Steel” is one of the most comprehensive and multidisciplinary takes on human history. It is an ambitious synthesis of history, biology, anthropology, environment, culture, geography, linguistics, and technology explaining why and how the modern world came into being. Life is not fair. [UCLA’s] Jared Diamond believes all humans are born with much the same abilities, but inequalities have started to develop with the development of agriculture.

In the more than 30 years since Peter Narins, a biologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and his colleagues discovered that the inflated lungs of most frogs conduct and transmit sounds to the middle ear, nobody had been able to pin down what, if anything, the pathway contributed to frogs’ hearing.

Timme cited a UCLA CityLAB study suggesting that ADUs are feasible for 5% to 10% of the 500,000 single-family lots in Los Angeles, evidence that there’s plenty of room for programs to innovate without bumping up against the limits of supply… “We are nowhere near running out of space for housing in most American cities, including L.A.,” said Vinit Mukhija, professor of urban planning at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs and a board member at LA Más.