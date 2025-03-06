UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription.

“Food safety is in everyone’s best interest, including the manufacturers,” said Michael T. Roberts, executive director of the Resnick Center for Food Law and Policy at UCLA Law. “There’s only one thing that cuts against a full investment in food safety and that is the cost.”

Trump attacks on media reach new heights | Los Angeles Times

“Media organizations, especially starting with the first Trump term, defined themselves as the resistance to Trump,” UCLA First Amendment law professor Eugene Volokh said. “It’s unsurprising that Trump is returning that hostility. I don’t think he ever particularly liked them, but now it seems that he dislikes them even more.”

Winds threaten wildfires scorching Carolinas | Los Angeles Times

The severity of recent large wildfires — such as fires that ravaged Los Angeles in January — was due to environmental factors related to climate change, studies conducted by analyzing data mostly from major fires in the western United States, have concluded. While fires would likely have occurred if there was no climate pollution, they would have been “smaller and less intense,” research from scientists at the University of California-Los Angeles said.

How to protect against chronic disease | NBC News

(Article by UCLA’s Dr. Akshay Syal) Why do our ankles swell when they’re sprained or does our skin turn red — or inflamed — when it’s scraped? That quick response is caused by inflammation — and it can save your life.

Transgender Americans weigh leaving U.S. | Los Angeles Times

A 2021 study by the Williams Institute at UCLA Law found that, between 2012 and 2017, LGBTQ+ people from 84 countries filed 3,899 asylum claims in the U.S. based specifically on their persecution for being queer. (UCLA’s Ari Shaw was quoted.)

Paxlovid may not reduce hospitalization risk | Washington Post

Researchers wanted to understand if older vaccinated adults benefit from taking Paxlovid, given that age is the strongest predictor for a severe case of covid, said John N. Mafi, an associate professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and the lead author of the study.

This industrial chemical is being added to fentanyl | Calgary Herald

A UCLA research team tested street drugs sold as fentanyl from several locations between June and October 2024 and published its results in the Journal of the American Medical Association last month. “The emergence of BTMPS is much more sudden than previous changes in the illicit drug supply, and the geographic range where it was detected nearly simultaneously suggests it may be added at a high level in the supply chain,” said study lead Chelsea Shover, an assistant professor-in-residence at the David Geffen School of Medicine.

“I don’t really know how to shout this from the rooftops any louder: If this actually happens, it would spell the end of U.S. numerical weather prediction — the scientific models, run on supercomputers, used to create virtually all weather forecasts,” UCLA climate scientist Dr. Daniel Swain said in a post on social media.

What to do when your head really aches | Consumer Reports

But “some medications we’d normally use, like over-the-counter pain relievers or prescription drugs such as triptans [for migraine], aren’t always safe for people over 50,” says Alan Rapoport, a clinical professor of neurology at the University of California at Los Angeles.

Diesel exhaust exposure disrupts liver function in mice | Scienmag

UCLA Health researchers have made groundbreaking discoveries regarding the effects of diesel exhaust on liver function, adding a new layer to our understanding of the relationship between air pollution and metabolic diseases. (Also: Medical Xpress.)

“I thought this was a vintage Donald Trump speech. He was speaking to his base. I was surprised a little bit that he didn’t reach out to a broader audience, but he definitely spoke to his base,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky. (Yaroslavsky was also interviewed by KNBC-TV about the termination of the Los Angeles fire chief.)