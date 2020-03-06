UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“I think that if you listen to what Joe Biden said in Los Angeles here tonight, he started to carve out a message that was appealing to, he said, ‘those who have been knocked down, counted out and left behind; this is your campaign.’ He’s used that line before, but he went on from there to sort define who he thought those people were, and he referenced pipefitters and union workers and miners and factory workers whose lives have changed, who don’t really fit in, in the 21st century anymore, and how he was going to figure out a way to improve their lives,” said UCLA’s Lynn Vavreck.

“The Latino vote is really important. What we saw yesterday is increase in turnout, which is really integral to any success, particularly for the Democratic Party. We also saw… overwhelming support for Sen. Sanders. That said, I think the takeaway from Super Tuesday is that the entire presidential primary shifted with Nevada and was cemented in South Carolina,” said UCLA’s Sonja Diaz. (Approx. 6:00 mark)

Dry February could increase the risk for wildfires | NBC News Online

“California has a fairly restricted rainy season in the winter — between December and March — so we’re highly dependent on what falls during these few core rainy months,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles. “This year, it literally could not have been any drier.”

California reports first coronavirus death | New York Times

Dr. Jonathan Fielding, a public health expert at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that the number of cases in California, a large state that is a frequent entry point for travel from Asia, was likely to rise, particularly as officials increase their capacity to test and diagnose cases. “What was unfortunately predictable has now come into direct line of consciousness for many people who were hoping it would not happen,’’ said Dr. Fielding. (Fielding was also interviewed on MSNBC.)

“Yes, antibacterial gel that is alcohol-based should provide protection against the coronavirus. Washing your hands is the best thing you can do,” Rimoin said. (Rimoin was also quoted in Healthline)

Coronavirus panic buying can make things worse | Los Angeles Times

Dr. James Cherry of UCLA, an infectious diseases expert since 1963, says he already has a supply of food and other essentials for an earthquake. As for the idea of stocking up even more in light of the coronavirus outbreak, “I think going out now and stocking up on all kinds of stuff, that doesn’t make any sense to me.”

UCLA economist discusses pros and cons of salary transparency | Forbes

In a new and fascinating paper forthcoming in the American Economic Review, the UCLA economist Ricardo Perez-Truglia suggests that income transparency may act to increase the happiness gap between the rich and the poor.

Scientists meet in Havana on diplomats’ mystery illnesses | Associated Press

“There is a cluster of reports of people who are sincerely suffering and whether the cause is some sort of magical ray-gun or some sort of chemical exposure or is purely psychogenic, that it’s caused through effectively psychiatric causes, we don’t know,” said Mark Cohen, a professor of psychiatry at UCLA.

