The battle over critical race theory | Guardian

Kimberlé Crenshaw is among top American academics and authors recently stripped from the latest draft of the advanced placement (AP) African American studies course being piloted in U.S. high schools … The Columbia University and UCLA law professor and co-founder of the African American Policy Forum thinktank, believes that the escalations against racial history teaching … represent “the tip of the iceberg” of rightwing efforts to retract the progress since the civil rights era and push America towards authoritarianism.

Scientists enlist public in search for extraterrestrial life | Spectrum News 1

A new initiative by the UCLA Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) program is also a collaboration between scientific researchers and outer space enthusiasts to try to answer the question everyone attending AlienCon has probably asked: Are we alone in the universe? Professor Jean-Luc Margot is leading the new UCLA SETI initiative and sat down with “Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen to go over how the public can help researchers look for intelligent life beyond Earth. (Margot was quoted.)

Antipathy toward teaching black history | Los Angeles Times

The all-volunteer organization trains Black scuba divers to assist in mapping, surveying and preserving ship wrecks, including sunken vessels whose cargo was enslaved captives en route from Africa to the Americas and Caribbean … The group, which also includes UCLA archaeologist Justin Dunnavant, has been featured on PBS, CNN and in National Geographic.

LA’s Black Student Achievement Plan is working | KCRW-FM’s ‘Greater LA’

“We have mounds of troubling data that shows that Black students have consistently fared poorer than their non-Black peers,” says UCLA education professor Tyrone Howard. He cites gaps in English and math proficiency, graduation rates, access to honors and AP classes, suspension and expulsion rates, and referrals to special education.

The cost of protecting U.S. manufacturing | LAist 89.3-FM’s ‘AirTalk’

Go back to 1933 with the Buy American Act … “Back in that period of time of course, there was a great deal of protectionism all around the globe. And we were also coming out of an enormous Great Depression. Usually when you put those things together, you have countries trying to promote themselves and their own economies without regard to the expense to others,” said UCLA’s Mark Peterson (approx. 2:45 mark).

Defense secretary’s Middle East visit | CNBC

“I think the Russia angle and the China angle will be a bit of an uphill battle. Certainly the administration is going to look for more cooperation, regional cooperation on the missile defense realm, and with a particular eye toward Iran,” said UCLA’s Dalia Dassa Kaye.

Biden commemorates Bloody Sunday in Selma | MSNBC

What is the import of Biden delivering the speech at Selma after 58 years on the anniversary of Bloody Sunday? “Well, I agree with the president that history matters. And because of that, we have to be clear about what the catalyst was for [Bloody Sunday] … it was because [of] Jimmie Lee Jackson, who had been killed by Alabama state troopers … state violence was the catalyst for the march, and it’s still with us,” said UCLA’s Robin Kelley (approx. 2:20 mark).

Supreme Court and student loan forgiveness | MSNBC

“This is the student loan program, and the Supreme Court has this new doctrine — they basically made it up. But if something’s important, they call it a ‘major question’ and want to hear an extra sign of intent from Congress. And it looked to me like five people were ready to say ‘this was a major question and it’s not clear enough,’” said UCLA’s Harry Litman.

Providing food to Japanese seniors living alone | Rafu Shimpo

According to a 2020 study by the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health looking at food insecurity during the pandemic, Asian households were more likely to face transportation issues when purchasing food than other ethnic groups.

Wet winter has meant drought relief | Los Angeles Times

California’s snowpack typically supplies about a third of California’s water supply, and the last three years have been the driest on record, triggering a statewide drought emergency and unprecedented water restrictions … “This precipitation is great, and it does mean we can let up a little bit on some of the most radical things we were doing — and particularly we can breathe a little bit easier for communities that were literally running out of water or about to run out of water,” [UCLA’s Gregory] Pierce said. “But we also can’t let up at all when it comes to conservation, long-term measures and major investments in recycling, large-scale stormwater-to-groundwater capture and other technologies.”

Is a new atmospheric river storm on the way? | San Francisco Chronicle

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and the Nature Conservancy, wrote on Twitter Sunday evening that an atmospheric river could be a concern regarding the state’s snowpack, which on Friday reached its highest level this century for the start of March.

A non-statin alternative for lowering cholesterol | New York Times

Some experts say they doubt the drug is any more likely to be embraced by patients who are wary of statins and, often, other LDL-lowering drugs … Dr. Benjamin Ansell, a lipid expert at U.C.L.A., said that the drug was “better than nothing” but that “it isn’t enough” for people who have high LDL levels and are at high risk.

Colorectal cancer rising in people under 50 | NBC News

“This cancer type is particularly asymptomatic and can remain that way for a long time,” said Dr. Folasade May, an associate professor of medicine in the University of California, Los Angeles Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases. “So the tumor can grow and grow and even spread before there are symptoms that prompt someone to seek medical attention.” (May was also quoted by ABC News and interviewed by KCAL-TV.)

Older Black men more likely to die after surgery than peers | CNN

“You think about things before surgery, things during surgery and things after surgery. So before surgery, one possibility is that Black men are more likely to have delays in their care, which makes the surgery longer, more difficult,” said UCLA’s Dr. Dan Ly.

AI-based staining of biological samples | Medical Xpress

The Ozcan group at UCLA has recently published a review paper on this … deep learning-enabled virtual staining technology. … “We believe this review paper will serve as an atlas of the technical developments in this research area,” said [UCLA’s] Aydogan Ozcan.