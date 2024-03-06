UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

At UCLA, the rebound in transfer applicants was also applauded as a standout development this year. The Westwood campus topped all campuses in transfer applications — 27,150, a 13.3% increase. UCLA also drew the largest number of first-year applications — 146,250, all but assuring its position as the most sought-after university in the nation. California residents applying to UCLA grew slightly to 92,290, a 1.7% increase. The number of applicants from out of state and overseas declined slightly. (UCLA’s Gary Clark was quoted.)

[Kareem Abdul-Jabbar] arrived in Westwood as an outspoken advocate for civil rights with a chip on his shoulder, and [Bill] Walton’s long hair and opposition to the Vietnam War landed him in trouble with both [UCLA’s John] Wooden and local law enforcement at different points. But despite their differences, both Walton and [Abdul-Jabbar] learned from Wooden, and he from them, and the result was a college basketball dynasty the likes of which the sport has never seen since.

[UCLA’s Rick] Hasen was among those urging the court to settle the issue so there wasn’t the risk of Congress rejecting Trump under Section 3 when it counts electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2025. “We may well have a nasty, nasty post-election period in which Congress tries to disqualify Trump but the Supreme Court says Congress exceeded its powers,” he wrote. (Hasen was also featured by the New York Times, NBC News, Salon, Washington Post and National Public Radio.)

Lynn Vavreck, professor of political science at UCLA, said she expects abortion rights to be a major issue driving voters to the polls for primaries nationwide, much like in the 2022 midterm elections. And even though foreign policy doesn’t typically figure much into presidential election years, Vavreck said, the Israel-Hamas and Ukraine-Russia wars are likely to be pivotal issues for voters this year. (Vavreck was also interviewed by CBS News.)

“Sweden is a very militarily formidable state with a very strategic location on the Baltic Sea, so paired up with Finland … it really strengthens NATO’s northern flank,” says Kal Raustiala, an international law professor at UCLA and the director of the university’s Ronald W. Burkle Center for International Relations. “It’s good for the alliance, and it’s also kind of a telling sign of where things stand.”

“There’s certainly a problem with incompetent lawyers. It’s just not a problem that the bill will solve,” said Eugene Volokh, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. Volokh also questioned whether disclosure requirements would have any effect.

The idea started in 2019, when UCLA’s California Policy Lab began experimenting to see if it could use machine learning, combined with L.A. County data, to predict homelessness. Then, the county paired that with money to intervene before people ended up on the street — the program is predominantly funded with $26 million in COVID-era funds from the federal American Rescue Plan … “You sort of let the computer learn what it finds to be predictive over time,” said Janey Rountree, executive director of the California Policy Lab at UCLA.

Dr. Peter Katona, a public health professor at UCLA who used to work at the CDC, told KNX News Chief Correspondent Charles Feldman that the change in guidance isn’t entirely because COVID-19 is less dangerous than before. “Certainly the virus has gotten less potent than it was when the early stages of the outbreak occurred, so that’s one thing that’s happened,” he told KNX. “The other is that we’ve gone into a more practical mode where we weigh the social problems that being away from school, not going to work, we’re kind of weighing those as well as the economic issues.”

In fact, fed-up first-born girls have long commiserated over the thrones of being second-in-command to mom using the buzzy term “eldest daughter syndrome.” And now, UCLA researchers have discovered that the trending word isn’t just a made-up stamp being overused by gripping harpies. (UCLA’s Molly Fox was quoted. Also: KTTV-TV.)

“Magnesium plays many essential roles in the body,” said Dr. Zhaoping Li, director of UCLA’s Center for Human Nutrition. “It’s part of the muscle relaxation process, it’s involved in neurotransmitters. It is an essential part of all cell types. So as you can imagine, lacking it would have wide-spectrum negative impacts on health.”

As for rent, “shelter is the major driver of services inflation in the inflation numbers,” said Jerry Nickelsburg, senior economist for the UCLA Anderson Forecast. He added that “we are seeing a slowing in rental rates (negative in some parts of the state), but as leases come due and rent-stabilized units are vacated, average rents increase to today’s market rents.”