The latest UCLA Anderson Forecast released Wednesday warns that tariffs and deportation of immigrant workers will create uncertainty for the California economy and slow growth, but are unlikely to cause a recession. The forecast, released just hours after President Trump’s address to Congress, said “uncertainty related to trade, fiscal policy and geopolitical risk have all surged to new heights.” (UCLA’s Jerry Nickelsburg was quoted. Also: KABC-TV and KCRW-FM.)

“I don’t have a straight line ability to predict ‘Aha!’ here’s what it’s going to do to the California budget,” said John Villasenor, a professor at the UCLA Institute for Technology, Law and Policy. “It depends in large measure how long these tariffs stay in place for.”

“The idea is that as a recognized terrorist entity by the United States government, the United States has a policy of not negotiating directly with such groups. The idea is to not give them the legitimacy — the diplomatic legitimacy — of direct engagement, and to basically not recognize them as a valid negotiating partner,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd.

The initiative is a partnership between the city, the public-private program LA4LA and UCLA’s cityLAB research center, which found that there are roughly 24,000 vacant lots in Los Angeles smaller than a quarter of an acre where housing is currently allowed. (UCLA’s Dana Cuff was quoted.)

What might seem like environmental progress at first glance has become “increasingly problematic,” said Brian Taylor, a professor of urban planning and researcher at UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies, addressing a committee of state legislators on Monday.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health requires most employers — including homeowners — to inform workers about risks and provide safety gear. All workers, including those who are undocumented, are covered by these laws, says Kevin Riley, director of UCLA’s Labor Occupational Safety and Health Program.

In the two months since the fires, children have been are experiencing meltdowns, sleep issues and separation anxiety. For the youngest fire victims, this can include returning to earlier stages in their development, said Gregory Leskin, a psychologist and program director with the National Child Traumatic Stress Network at UCLA.

Now, a comprehensive study published in Science Advances has combined field work, chemical analysis and community ecology to lend fresh support to the keystone molecule theory … “One small, simple molecule can be tying together these seemingly unrelated species and whole ecosystem processes,” said study author Patrick Krug, a marine biologist at California State University, Los Angeles. “It is now being recognized as this general phenomenon that we’ve just been kind of oblivious to.” (UCLA’s Richard Zimmer was also quoted.)