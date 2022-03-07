UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Gas prices and the Russia–Ukraine conflict | “CBS Mornings”

“Realistically, it’s going to be rough for the next six months … We’re seeing big supply shocks. We’re seeing oil prices go up. We’re seeing wheat prices go up. Ukraine is the bread basket of Europe. So there is a lot of concern that this is going to make an inflationary problem even worse,” said UCLA’s Leo Feler (approx. 1:23 mark).

Supreme Court’s limited ruling on FBI Muslim bias suit | Associated Press

The Supreme Court … reversed a lower court decision that had allowed a lawsuit to go forward by Muslim men claiming FBI religious bias. But the justices’ limited decision did not end the case … Ahilan Arulanantham, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a longtime lawyer for the men in the case, said the Supreme Court made it clear that it was only issuing an “extremely narrow” ruling. He said he was “quite pleased” the court let the case continue and did not rule more broadly for the government. “We look forward to pursuing our clients claims and to holding the FBI accountable,” he said.

Warner Bros.’ ‘Batman’ reboot poised for No. 1 | Bloomberg News

Since the end of the “Dark Knight” trilogy, the studio has produced mixed results trying to emulate Marvel Studios’ success by creating interwoven story lines with Justice League characters … That’s partly because DC characters’ stories are less workable into a single narrative, according to Jonathan Kuntz, a film historian and lecturer at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. “DC has never quite mixed things up quite as successfully as that because of the disparate origins of its characters,” Kuntz said. “This makes it difficult to connect them into one universe in the same way Marvel is able to.”

Kremlin is cracking down on truth | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Ashley Blum) As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine escalates, the Kremlin is fighting off another perceived threat at home: the truth about the war. With the casualty count mounting in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin is trying to keep the public in the dark.

California retools approach to COVID | Capital & Main

For example, fast-food employees are at higher risk of getting infected. In Los Angeles County, 42% of more than 400 workers surveyed by the UCLA Labor Center reported that their employer rarely notified them if they’d been exposed to COVID-19 in the workplace. Further, nearly half said they didn’t have sick leave if they or a co-worker got infected.

Getting a new party on the California ballot | Southern California News Group

“I don’t think it should be impossible, but it also should not be so easy that you could have 30 parties” on a ballot, said Zev Yaroslavsky, a former Los Angeles lawmaker and public affairs professor at UCLA. “All it does is further complicate and splinter the electorate.”

Massive smoke cloud from Northern California wildfire | SFGate

“It is remarkable that these kind of fire conditions are being observed in early March in far Northern California (Shasta County) — typically the wettest time of year in one of the wettest parts of the state,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain wrote on Twitter.

UCLA Health volunteers to help provide free care | LAist

Medell Briggs-Malonson is the chief of health equity, diversity and inclusion at UCLA Health, which is providing more than 200 medical volunteers. She says organizers are expecting to treat more than 600 people each day … “This isn’t a one-time thing,” Briggs-Malonson said. “This is about us connecting them to all the additional health services that they need, and the social services that they need, in order to have the greatest level of both health and overall wellness.” (Also: Spectrum 1 News)

Transgender controversy at San Diego HR commission | San Diego Union-Tribune

A study by the UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute just last March found that transgender people are four times more likely than cisgender people to be victims of violent crimes, including rape, sexual assault and aggravated assault. The study also found that households with a transgender person are more likely to see their property targeted for crime.

Black OD rate tops white rate for first time in decades | TheGrio

A landmark study shows a troubling trend for Black people — they are now dying from drug overdoses at a rate higher than whites. The journal JAMA Psychiatry on Wednesday published the peer-reviewed study, which says the overdose mortality rate of Blacks exceeded that of whites for the first time since 1999, or 20 years of date … Joseph Friedman, an addiction researcher at UCLA and one of the study’s authors, said in the report that the drug supply is becoming more toxic, adding that it’s contributing to the worsening overdose crisis. (UCLA’s Helena Hansen is cited.)

Hearing loss is on the rise | Forbes

(Column by UCLA’s Dr. Nina Shapiro) Dr. Alison Grimes, Director of Audiology and Newborn Screening and Assistant Clinical Professor at UCLA Health, notes “I believe that national statistics bear out that hearing loss is not uncommon in the late teens. Correlation doesn’t imply causation, of course, and there are plenty of noise sources including loud cars, motorcycles, firearms, the ubiquitous AirPods, and now hearing aids that stream not only speech but music directly from a smart-phone.”

UCLA’s Terence Blanchard pays tribute to Wayne Shorter | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“Wayne has always been a person who has the capabilities of writing beautiful, haunting melodies that can just stop you in your tracks and make you contemplate the infinite. His music has always been challenging harmonically, in terms of not being part of the status quo,” said UCLA’s Terence Blanchard (approx. 2:10 mark).

The secret to longevity? Ask a yellow-bellied marmot | Scienmag

What if you were told there was a completely natural way to stop your body from aging? The trick: You’d have to hibernate from September to May each year. That’s what a team of UCLA biologists and colleagues studying yellow-bellied marmots discovered. These large ground squirrels are able to virtually halt the aging process during the seven to eight months they spend hibernating in their underground burrows, the researchers report today in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution. (UCLA’s Gabriela Pinho and Daniel Blumstein are quoted; UCLA’s Robert Wayne, Steve Horvath and Matteo Pellegrini are cited.)