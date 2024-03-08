UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Women and people of color drove the biggest box office winners of 2023 even as they continued to remain underrepresented in the film industry, according to the latest UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report released today. Despite last summer’s “Barbie” juggernaut, women’s representation among screenwriters, lead actors and overall cast dropped in 2023, with the share of women in the directing chair showing virtually no progress from the previous year. (UCLA’s Ana-Christina Ramón, Darnell Hunt and Michael Tran were quoted. Also: NBC News and HuffPost.)

“I do think low turnout is the trend. There did not appear to be here in California any major ‘wow factor’ races that were out there; nothing that really got people out. If you look at the counties here in California, it is the case that there were more Republican ballots cast for president in places like Orange County, San Bernardino and Riverside. Those are the swing counties,” said UCLA’s Matt Barreto. (Also: UCLA’s Jim Newton was interviewed by KCRW 89.9-FM’s ‘Press Play.’)

“Under the U.S. Constitution, there is an individual right to bear arms, and the courts have interpreted that provision to mean that people have a right to keep firearms in their home for personal protection and carry guns on the public streets in case of confrontation with criminals or others who might pose a threat to them,” said UCLA’s Adam Winkler (approx. 7:40 mark).

In a more recent study through UCLA, Dr. [Gary] Small’s team performed brain scans of people with major genetic risk for Alzheimer's and found that those who had less Alzheimer's in the brain maintained a healthier lifestyle, which was defined by the study as a lower body mass index, a higher rate of exercise, and following a Mediterranean diet.

It’s a pressing problem as the river shrinks; scientists estimate Colorado River flows have decreased by about 20% compared to the early 20th century. A 2023 UCLA study found rising temperatures from climate change had sucked more than 10 trillion gallons of water out of the river basin in just the last two decades alone — a volume about the size of Lake Mead itself.