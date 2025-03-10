UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“Most fire ecology is done pretty remotely from human habitation, so therefore we have a bias in what we know in terms of how birds and vegetation and nature respond in quote-unquote, ‘natural areas,’” said Morgan Tingley, a UCLA professor of ecology and evolutionary biology who is collaborating with Shultz on the study. “We know much less about how those same processes happen when humans are very, very strongly influencing the environment.”

As the Palisades Fire raged toward his neighborhood, 18-year-old Andrew Grinsfelder stood on the roof of home hosing it off in a desperate attempt to save it. Just hours earlier, Grinsfelder had been in class at UCLA. But when the wildfire neared, he rushed home with his parents protect their property.

A planet’s orbit defines its movement around a star. Earth follows a nearly circular orbit, but exoplanets often take different paths. Some have very elongated orbits, while others resemble Earth’s circular pattern. UCLA astrophysicists have now measured the orbits of exoplanets, from Jupiter-sized to Mars-sized, and found an interesting trend. (UCLA’s Gregory Gilbert, Erik Petigura and Paige Entrican were quoted. Also: Space Daily.)

“The spring time change leads to society-wide sleep deprivation,” says Jennifer Martin, former president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. (Martin was also quoted by the Bay Area News Group.)

Among the Nyimba of Nepal, women traditionally have multiple husbands — all of whom are expected to act as fathers to all of their spouse’s children. “There are lots of examples that counter this stereotype of wily women versus bamboozled men,” says Brooke Scelza, an evolutionary biologist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

In a 2021 essay arguing for a more scrupulous — and sensible — approach, Lindsay Wiley, who leads the health law and policy program at UCLA’s law school, argued that the designation public-health emergency should be reserved for “a demonstrated threat of a serious communicable disease with epidemic potential — one that is believed to be caused by a novel or previously controlled infectious agent that is readily transmissible.”

The president has repeatedly said the duties will help drive down immigration and fentanyl flowing across U.S. borders. However, Christopher Tang, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and scholar of global supply chain management, told Business Insider he isn’t convinced that’s Trump’s primary goal.

Other cancellations include an $8-million program at UCLA to train at least 314 middle school principals and math, English, science and social science teachers to serve roughly 15,000 students in Los Angeles County school districts, among them LAUSD, Glendale Unified, Lancaster Unified and Norwalk-La Mirada Unified.

Rick Hasen, a law professor at UCLA who has contributed to The Atlantic, told me it could end up at the U.S. Supreme Court. “Many of us were worried about subverted election outcomes at the presidential level starting in 2020,” he wrote in an email. “But this is the first serious risk at a lower level. Raising these kinds of issues after the election to disenfranchise voters and flip election outcomes risks actual stolen elections potentially blessed by a state supreme court.”

At the high school level, national estimates analyzed by UCLA’s Williams Institute put the number of transgender athletes around 122,000.

“We’re accustomed to trusting humans,” Stefano Soatto, professor of computer science at UCLA and VP at Amazon Web Services, told Axios — but “not all humans are trustworthy.”

The report also acknowledges pending problems driven by national politics. According to a UCLA Anderson forecast the region could see high inflation, wage pressures and be subject to a national decline in GDP due to factors like tariffs and mass deportations issued by the Trump administration.