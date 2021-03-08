UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“This bill is tackling extremely important issues,” said Joanna C. Schwartz, a UCLA law professor who has written extensively about police misconduct litigation. “Civil rights lawsuits are too often treated by local governments simply as the cost of doing business. Cases are defended by city attorneys’ offices, money from central funds are spent to resolve the cases, and no effort is taken to gather and analyze information from those lawsuits in ways that might reduce the likelihood of future harms.”

“The Supreme Court for a while was sending a very clear message instructing, and chiding, courts to grant qualified immunity unless there was a prior decision on point,” said Joanna C. Schwartz, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and an authority on qualified immunity who wrote in The Atlantic about the recent cases. “My take is that the court has heard the criticism and — perhaps this is too optimistic — seen that this standard they’ve created and been pounding on doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.”

“And adolescents are actually an awesome set of people who are in this wonderful time in life when they are naturally inclined to explore and to try new things and to make new friends. And sometimes maybe it gets them into trouble. But for the most part, most of us get through adolescence relatively unscathed, and we emerge as more confident, self-assured people who are interested in the world,” said UCLA’s Adriana Galvan.

These findings are reflected in other surveys. The UCLA-Democracy Fund Nationscape survey (conducted weekly between July 2019 and December 2020) asked about big-ticket items in American public life, like Medicare-for-all. The findings here are no less striking, especially when comparing answers across different electoral constituencies.

“It is primarily about socioeconomic status,” Tyrone Howard, a UCLA education professor, said about school opening preferences. “More affluent neighborhoods don’t have some of the same challenges that lower-income neighborhoods have.”

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Angela Riley) Last week, the chief executive for the parent company of Jeep signaled that it was open to granting the Cherokee Nation’s request to change the name of its wildly popular SUV. Even this modest gesture represents a shift. When Jeep revived the then-dormant Cherokee brand back in 2014, it never even bothered to contact the Cherokee Nation — and its first response to the request to drop the Cherokee name was to praise itself for choosing names that “celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess, and pride.”

“We know that vaccines produce better responses in people who are socially connected,” says Steve Cole, a neuroscientist at the University of California at Los Angeles’ School of Medicine who researches the ties between our social world and our immune systems. “So relationships and community are more important than ever now as we try to vaccinate our way past the COVID pandemic.”

“Performers cannot survive for long without a live audience and a stage, but the coronavirus quarantine is a sudden chance to recalibrate ourselves. Without the pressure to fill a large hall with sound or to practice for hours for a concert date, we are able to reach into the music for its own sake. We play for pleasure and share it, if and when we feel like it,” said UCLA’s Inna Faliks.

According to a UCLA study reviewing Gallup poll data from 2014 to 2016, Americans were happier when they took vacation days. So the study authors suggested that people can improve their psychological well-being by treating their weekends as though they were mini vacations. People who did this reported feeling happier on Monday.

“I think this is a great first step. I think having more access to vaccines in these areas that are really hard-hit by COVID makes sense. We want everyone to get vaccinated, but particularly people who are at high risk of having serious complications from COVID-19,” said UCLA’s Dr. Annabelle De St. Maurice (approx. 0:45 mark).

“I think that this is a reflection of the structural inequity that we already have here in the United States. We know that these very same populations that are affected the most with this virus are also the populations that don’t necessarily have the same access to vaccines,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

Dr. Gregg Fonarow, interim chief of the division of cardiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and director of the Ahmanson-UCLA Cardiomyopathy Center, looked over the study and said that early reports suggested there may be cardiac injury and inflammation with COVID-19. “However, the degree to which injury, inflammation or myocarditis could occur in individuals after asymptomatic or mildly asymptomatic COVID-19 infections has not been well-studied,” Fonarow noted.

(Column by UCLA’s Dr. Nina Shapiro) Covid-19 testing has become more and more accessible, in pharmacies, doctors’ offices, urgent cares, and pop-up testing sites throughout the country. But the methods of obtaining the sample of secretions continue to vary.

Fast-food workers in Los Angeles are facing unsafe conditions at work, and outbreaks among staff at restaurants are threatening the area’s ability to recover from the pandemic, a new report says. Fast-food workers in LA County are “especially vulnerable” to COVID-19 community transmission, the report by UCLA and UC Berkeley found. They often face unmasked customers and unsafe workplaces, the groups said. (UCLA’s Tia Koonse was quoted.)

That is not sustainable, said Dr. Chris Tilly, an economist and professor of urban planning at the University of California, Los Angeles. “There is something wrong about that business model. We don’t want businesses that only make money because they’re not paying people enough to live on,” Tilly said. He said through advocacy, unions, or regulation, a floor must be set on the wealth work industry.

Researchers from the Stanford University and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have now made a breakthrough discovery in the three-dimensional human stem cell-derived brain organoids that they developed over 20 months ago. The lab-grown organoids were seen to mature in a similar fashion to that of human brain development.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s James Salzman) Who owns the space behind your airplane seat: you reclining or the squished laptop user behind? And who owns your online life: you clicking around or Facebook selling your most intimate data? Turns out, these puzzles are both the same puzzle and they share a single answer: you lose. The prize goes to those who know how the simple rules of ownership really work.

Adam Winkler, a UCLA Law professor specializing in gun policy, said the group’s messaging appears aimed at mobilizing hunters to get behind conservative causes. “I’m not surprised we’re seeing hunting groups wrap themselves in the mantle of patriotism,” Winkler said. “Patriotism has become the watchword of the right.”

Taming the inflammation is key. “We see our medications as the first line and use diet more of an adjunct,” says Nimah Ather, M.D., a gastroenterologist at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.