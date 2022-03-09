UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

EPA proposes rule to reduce smog from big trucks | Los Angeles Times

It would also ensure the standards remain in place if there is a successful challenge to California’s authority to implement its own emission controls, said Julia Stein, project director for the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA School of Law. “This rule is largely drawing on work that’s been done in California and a rule that’s already been adopted in California,” she said. “So this is yet another example of California being out ahead on this regulation and the federal government moving to adopt effective regulations that California has already explored.”

How to combat the rising tide of fake news | New York Times

Today we live in an era of “cheap speech.” Eugene Volokh, a First Amendment scholar at U.C.L.A., coined the term in 1995 to refer to a new period marked by changes in communications technology that would allow readers, viewers and listeners to receive speech from a practically infinite variety of sources unmediated by traditional media institutions, like newspapers, that had served as curators and gatekeepers.

Visa and Mastercard pull out of Russia | Marketplace Morning Report

The biggest problems will be for those with Russian cards who are outside the country … which isn’t just wealthy tourists, said Daniel Treisman, a Russian politics expert at UCLA. “There are literally hundreds of independent journalists and activists who had to leave the country either very recently, or over the preceding year,” Treisman said. This group is likely to have problems transferring their money out of Russia, which the Kremlin has banned.

Therapy targeting LGBTQ people costs U.S. $9B a year | NBC News

A 2018 report from the Williams Institute at UCLA estimated that nearly 700,000 LGBTQ adults were subjected to conversion therapy at some point in their lives and that about half of them were adolescents at the time of treatment. In 2019, the institute estimated that state bans prevented an additional 10,000 teens from being subjected to the practice.

Is California’s mask mandate ending too soon for kids? | CalMatters

Shira Shafir, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, goes even further for the 2-to-5-year-olds. She points out that these children are ineligible to be vaccinated, can get infected, can transmit the infection to others and, while rare, can get severely ill from COVID-19 … The wise thing to do is to continue to have children mask until they are eligible to be vaccinated and there is a sufficient number of them vaccinated to be protected,” Shafir said.

Will L.A. end proof-of-vaccination rules? | KNX-FM

Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health … said letting people choose what do based on their comfort level is the right move … “And in part, that’s probably where we should have been a long time ago in recognizing that we’re all in this together and trying to help each other out rather than necessarily relying on mandates to do the right thing,” he said. Dr. Brewer, however, claimed the county didn’t hit the “metrics” it said it needed to hit to pull back the requirements.

Black Americans more likely to die of drug ODs than whites | HealthDay News

Using data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, researchers found that overdose deaths jumped nearly 49% among Black people in the United States from 2019 to 2020, compared with a 26% spike among white people … “This new finding flies in the face of public perception and really makes it clear that as we address the overdose crisis in the United States, we have to think of it as a racial justice issue, along with a social justice issue, because low-income people are disproportionately affected, including white Americans,” said senior researcher Dr. Helena Hansen, a professor of psychiatry at UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. (UCLA’s Joseph Friedman is also quoted.)

The secret to longevity? Ask a yellow-bellied marmot | ScienceDaily

What if you were told there was a completely natural way to stop your body from aging? The trick: You’d have to hibernate from September to May each year. That’s what a team of UCLA biologists and colleagues studying yellow-bellied marmots discovered. These large ground squirrels are able to virtually halt the aging process during the seven to eight months they spend hibernating in their underground burrows, the researchers report today in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution. (UCLA’s Gabriela Pinho and Daniel Blumstein are quoted; UCLA’s Robert Wayne, Steve Horvath and Matteo Pellegrini are cited.)

Black nursing home residents and end-of-life care | HealthDay News

Vickie Mays is director for the BRITE Center for Science, Research and Policy at UCLA in Los Angeles and was not involved in the study. She said the disparity seen in this study may be a function of lasting differences in insurance and income that started earlier in life. “You’re more likely to see in racial and ethnic minorities that the kind of insurers near the end of their life are going to be a function of the type of employment and resources they had earlier in their life,” Mays said.

Ukrainians fleeing violence at greater risk of disease | Insider

“It’s been well documented that war leads to all kinds of public health problems, most importantly infectious diseases, but also worsening of any kind of chronic disease that people have,” Dr. David Eisenman, the director of the UCLA Center for Public Health and Disasters, told Insider.