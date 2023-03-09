UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Celebrating Black American literature | The New York Times Style Magazine

(Article by UCLA’s Adam Bradley) “We don’t have to go deep into archives to find undervalued Black authors,” says the poet and UCLA English professor Harryette Mullen. In a recent essay, I look to such undervalued authors and works as the impetus for shaping a new Black canon.

Eviction cases in Los Angeles County never fully stopped in the pandemic, but they slowed to a few hundred filings a month. Since May, as protections have lifted, they’ve returned to pre-pandemic levels of more than 3,000 per month. Kyle Nelson, a postdoctoral researcher at UCLA who has been compiling the numbers, expects they will increase even more, to about 5,000 per month, as protections continue to expire.

Enrico Castillo, a UCLA psychiatry professor, said adding to a drive to discharge is the fact that right now, L.A. has about half the per capita mental health hospital beds than what is recommended by national medical consensus guidelines. “So many places today are discharging patients with higher and more acute needs than they might have discharged in the past,” Castillo said.

Medical tourism is on the rise | Associated Press

Researcher Arturo Bustamante estimates that roughly 400,000 people traveled from the U.S. to Mexico each year for care before COVID-19 hit. The University of California, Los Angeles health policy professor said the number dropped under pandemic stay-at-home orders but then quickly rebounded. Most of the people visiting Mexico for care are Mexican or Latino immigrants living in the United States, he said.

Back in April, CNN reported on a University of California, Los Angeles study that argued U.S. teens are actually using drugs less frequently, but the drugs are more dangerous.

UCLA epidemiologist Chelsea Shover, coauthor of the Drug and Alcohol Dependence report, told me that because the presence of xylazine in overdoses isn’t part of any national data set, our understanding of its scope is limited to what is being reported directly from medical examiners or through toxicological testing.

The surging opioid epidemic and high rates of substance use disorders among incarcerated people are deeply intertwined, said Joseph Friedman, a substance use researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Incarceration is one of the key risk factors driving the overdose crisis,” he said.

Latinas are still paid around 57 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men even as they enter the workforce in record numbers, says an analysis of census data by UnidosUS. … The stark differences are in part due to the fact that Latinas tend to take on more caregiving, says Silvia R. González, director of research for climate, environmental justice and health projects at the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute.

Lindsay Wiley, a health law professor at University of California Los Angeles, said the fight underscores the rapid changes in policy following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision last year. “It’s a fight over the future that really matters under the current legal regime,” she said in an interview with NPR. “Mifepristone and abortion pills have become a political football for state elected officials, governors, attorneys general to assert the power that they have to influence health care access.”

UCLA team’s device communicates with the brain | Medical Xpress

“The most important contribution is the ability to explore brain function during naturalistic behaviors in humans at the level of single neurons,” [UCLA’s Dejan Markovic] said. “Such studies were only possible in animal models before, so this technology provides an opportunity to bridge decades of neuroscientific findings across species.”

In addition, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said that throughout Northern California, this storm will likely bring about a significant increase in slope failures (for example mudslides, landslides and debris flows) since soils are now saturated. Swain added that although there will be some flood risk associated with this warm and wet storm, he is more concerned about the risk of additional warm atmospheric rivers following toward mid March. (Swain was also quoted by KCAL-TV and the Daily Breeze.)