More recent past presidents looked at libel lawsuits as a political loser or beneath their dignity, says Prof. Eugene Volokh, a law professor and First Amendment scholar at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. He said Mr. Trump may have spotted a chance to expose media bias and burnish his image as a politician who fights back.

“Have someone available in case you need help with emergency travel plans or need to get home quickly,” said Jonathan Fielding, professor of public health and pediatrics at University of California, Los Angeles and chair of the U.S. Task Force on Community Preventive Services, established by the Department of Health and Human Services. But keep in mind that as the virus spreads “you never know when a city you’re in or about to travel to is going to be sealed off, flights cancelled, or travelers quarantined,” he said.

In 15 Texas counties that are more than 70 percent Latino, Sanders won 30 percent of Latino votes, followed by Michael Bloomberg with 23.5 percent and Biden with 21 percent, according to an analysis by the University of California, Los Angeles Latino Politics and Policy Initiative.

