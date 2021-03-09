UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Black men in the United States face near daily discrimination even when they have met financial and educational goals, according to a UCLA-led study released Monday. … “Black men face constant experiences of discrimination and disappointment when they try to contribute,” said the study’s co-senior author, Vickie Mays, a professor of psychology in the UCLA College and of health policy and management at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. “They are treated like criminals in a society where they often are not allowed to achieve their full potential.” (Also: City News Service, Scienmag, Phys.org, KNBC-TV and KNX-AM.)

A 2016 report from the UCLA Labor Center, the Garment Worker Center, and the UCLA Labor Occupational Safety and Health found alarming statistics drawn from 300-plus surveys of garment workers in the city. … “The idea is that you should be lucky to have a job and you do not question your labor conditions,” says Janna Shadduck-Hernández, the project director at the UCLA Labor Center and a co-author of the aforementioned report. “You do not question why your paycheck looks the way it does.”

“The root cause, really, is a failure of governance by state policymakers. This created the 48th-worst tax climate in the country and the 48th-worst regulatory burden,” said UCLA’s Lee Ohanian.

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Vivien Leung) Recently, Asian Americans — particularly the elderly — have been attacked publicly in what appear to be hate crimes. These attacks reveal Asian Americans’ precarious position in the United States. As the pandemic began, President Donald Trump repeatedly referred to the coronavirus as the “kung flu” or “Chinese virus,” linking it to Chinese Americans. These comments evoked stereotypes of Asian Americans as disease-carrying foreigners who cannot and will not assimilate into mainstream U.S. society.

“Florida paid the price of a very heavy death rate early on. California, by having delayed their onset of their worst surge, these patients were able to be treated in a more effective way, resulting in higher survival rates,” UCLA epidemiologist Dr. Robert Kim-Farley said. (Kim-Farley was also quoted in another Los Angeles Times article.)

On the ground, a landowner had the right to eject a trespasser, provided the force exerted was “reasonable.” But as Stuart Banner, a professor at the UCLA School of Law, observes in “Who Owns the Sky?” (2008), anyone who tried to scare off an aircraft by, say, firing a warning shot “would likely be committing a felony.”

The study’s authors — Ashvin Gandhi and Huizi Yu of UCLA, along with David Grabowski at Harvard — made a startling discovery after examining data from more than 15,500 nursing homes: On average, there is near-total turnover in nursing staff at long-term care facilities every year. Turnover rates either approach or exceed 100 percent for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and certified nursing assistants, depending on the metric used.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Joanna Schwartz) For years, the Supreme Court has sent a clear message to lower courts: Police officers can’t be sued for violating someone’s constitutional rights unless the specific actions at issue have previously been held unconstitutional. Police, the Court has argued, need “breathing room to make reasonable but mistaken judgments about open legal questions.” The trouble is that no matter how egregious the conduct might seem, so long as a plaintiff cannot find a prior court decision declaring similar behavior unconstitutional, a court cannot hold officers accountable. (Schwartz was also quoted by the Tampa Bay Times.)

A national policy would put America in line with other developed countries that already give the privilege to their citizens. The U.S. is one of the only industrialized nations across the globe without such a policy, according to the World Policy Analysis Center at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“There are a lot of good things out there. We’re seeing cases really drop precipitously. We have vaccines that are available. And we’re moving in a really good direction,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also interviewed on CNN and quoted by Parents.)

After hearing the news that then President-elect Donald Trump had appointed a notorious climate change denier to lead the Environmental Protection Agency transition team in 2016, Nicholas Shapiro, an environmental anthropologist, penned an urgent email to a dozen or so fellow scientists… “Does anyone know of any social scientists inside the EPA that might be able to document its dismantling?” Shapiro, now an assistant professor at UCLA, wrote at the top of his note. “It seems like it could be a humble contribution of our craft — just one stopgap idea that came to mind.”

Researchers from the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and the University of Southern California have found that more than a half million Americans are exposed to oil and gas “flaring” events — the burning off of excess natural gas at production sites — resulting in potentially serious health risks, it was announced Monday. “There is growing evidence linking residence near unconventional oil and gas operations with negative health impacts for nearby residents, including impacts on fetal growth and preterm birth,” said Dr. Lara Cushing, assistant professor of environmental health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. (Also: City News Service.)

“We at UCLA and across the state of California feel like it is important to meet the community where they are and address their needs in order to mitigate some of the disproportionate burden. Many of us are also physicians and have been following the COVID-19 pandemic in our own practices and so a lot of realities that are faced by our patients, we’re aware of through our practice,” said Yelba Castellon-Lopez, a UCLA doctor and assistant professor with [the] Department of Medicine.