UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

A weird winter of weather winds down | USA Today

“February 2023 was an extraordinary month for snow in California,” wrote UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain on his blog Weather West. “In the SoCal mountains, particularly the (San Bernardino Mountains), what was arguably the worst blizzard since the late 1980s in this part of the state has led to a widespread state of emergency,” wrote Swain, “with folks trapped for extended periods without food or electricity (and resulting in a National Guard activation).” (Swain was also quoted by SFGate and featured by LAist-89.3-FM and KCRW-FM.)

Exploring the COVID ‘lab leak’ theory | Los Angeles Times

A highly technical companion study led by UC San Diego’s Jonathan Pekar and Joel Wertheim, along with UCLA’s Marc Suchard, Andersen and me, drew on over 700 of the earliest SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences … The two studies, which were published in Science following peer review last July, provide overwhelming, unrefuted scientific evidence that the virus that causes COVID emerged at least twice at the Huanan market, likely between mid-November and early December of 2019.

10 strategies to build your anxiety toolkit | Washington Post

Labeling feelings helps your prefrontal cortex organize chaotic emotions into rational thoughts, dampening their effect, according to research by Matthew Lieberman, a neuroscientist and professor at the University of California at Los Angeles.

What Black patients do to reduce bias | California Healthline

A 2021 UCLA study found that the proportion of U.S. physicians who are Black is 5.4%, an increase of only 4 percentage points over the past 120 years. While health advocates and experts acknowledge that Black patients should not have to take on the burden of minimizing poor health care, helping them be proactive is part of their strategy for improving Black health.

How immune cells ‘see’ cancer cells | Medical Xpress

For the first time, a research team has identified and analyzed the steps by which immune cells “see” and respond to cancer cells, providing insights into reasons some treatments may be effective for certain patients but not others. The UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center scientists leading the research believe their findings will lead to better, more personalized immunotherapies — even for patients whose immune systems currently do not appear to respond to treatment. (UCLA’s Dr. Cristina Puig-Saus and Dr. Antoni Ribas were quoted.)

Suburbs boom as people leave L.A., S.F. | Los Angeles Times

No data set is perfect, and Paul Ong, director of the Center for Neighborhood Knowledge at UCLA, added a note of caution: “There is a bias to reporting out moves in many situations,” he said, referring to change of address requests filed with the post office. The USPS data include mostly permanent and some temporary moves for individuals, families and businesses.

Stabbing of high school student in El Sereno | Los Angeles Times

“There’s no question about it; he’s suffered from severe mental illness,” [Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon] said of the stabbing suspect. Jorja Leap, a professor in the Social Welfare Department at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, refuted De León’s comments, saying it was “inaccurate and irresponsible” to paint L.A. with such a broad brush depicting mental illness. The Los Angeles Police Department and other law enforcement agencies do not track crimes committed by mentally ill people, Leap said.