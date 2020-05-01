UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Stuart Gabriel, professor of finance and director of the Ziman Center for Real Estate at the University of California, Los Angeles, suggested asking about options for repaying arrears, escalating to a supervisor or beyond if you’re not getting answers, and negotiating for what you want. “I would advise not sitting on your hands waiting for the lender to contact you,” said Mr. Gabriel.

A drug developed to treat the Ebola virus is now being heralded by the White House as a possible “game changer” in the search for a COVID-19 treatment. But UCLA researchers involved in the clinical trials for remdesivir are not making any conclusions yet. “It’s definitely not a silver bullet or magic bullet,” Dr. Otto Yang of UCLA Medical Center told the NBCLA I-Team.

Hanks also included a shout-out to UCLA, as well as infectious-disease epidemiologist Anne Rimoin, who serves as a public health professor and director of the Center for Global and Immigrant Health at the university. Last week, the actor put out a call to action on Twitter to donate to the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and David Geffen School of Medicine’s COVID-19 rapid response initiative, which aims to provide regular testing, antibody screening and mental health support for first responders and healthcare workers across Los Angeles. (Also: Rimoin was interviewed on KNBC-TV.)

“This is terrific news. What we really need is to have widespread testing. This is the thing that we have been looking for and hoping for, for a long time. And it’s important to test not just those individuals who are symptomatic, but those who are asymptomatic,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 2:40 mark).

The virus may be killing the cells that line the air sacs of the lungs, which keep them open and allow for the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide, said Russell G. Buhr, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.… At some point, the body simply can’t regenerate those cells as quickly as they die, he said, and a stable situation turns life-threatening. That may also help explain why covid-19 patients can linger on ventilators for up to four weeks, much longer than with other respiratory diseases, he said.

Steve Cole, a UCLA researcher who studies the physiological effects of loneliness, said actively seeking social connection is essential to staying not only emotionally healthy but physically healthy as people isolate from each other. In his own work, he’s found that feelings of loneliness trigger the body’s immune system to increase its inflammatory response. That response is useful for fighting off bacterial infections, but it also creates what he calls a “fertilizer” for other diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, and cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist and infectious-disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said he expects Stage 2 to occur in mid-June through July, after a significant decline in cases. Kim-Farley expects Stage 3 to occur around August or September, and Stage 4 may not come until the middle or latter part of 2021. Loosening of the rules may come earlier or later, depending on the number of coronavirus cases, he said.

“I think it’s challenging, as you mentioned, because you have to ensure that the classrooms are big enough to seat students six feet apart. They have to wear facemasks, and as you pointed out, the most challenging thing is probably the breaks, where the students want to reach out to their friends,” said UCLA’s Karin Michels (approx. :30 mark). (Michels is also quoted on LAist.)

“The dangers of unprotected exposure to UV [ultraviolet] radiation from the sun and indoor tanning beds are well known and supported by an extensive amount of medical literature,” said Dr. Sara Hogan, a health sciences clinical instructor at the David Geffen School of Medicine and a dermatologist at UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica. Hogan told Healthline that significant UV exposure from the sun and indoor tanning “is an avoidable risk factor” for contracting the deadliest form of skin cancer, melanoma, as well as nonmelanoma skin cancers. It’s also a concern for premature aging of your skin.

University of California, Los Angeles, economist Jerry Nickelsburg told committee members the pandemic will erase 2.2 million jobs in the state and increase its unemployment rate to nearly 17%. ”Economic recovery will be more rapid because of how demand has been restricted,” said Nickelsburg, who also directs the UCLA Anderson Forecast. “But it will take until the end of 2022 to return to 2019 employment levels.”

David Jewitt, a professor of planetary science and astronomy at the University of California, Los Angeles, noted that the varying number of fragments could be caused by a number of factors. “Their appearance changes substantially between the two days, so much so that it’s quite difficult to connect the dots,” he said in a statement.