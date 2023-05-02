UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Children’s Hospital of Orange County and UCLA Health on Thursday announced the institutions will team up to provide a new pediatric congenital cardiac care program. “Our shared vision is one program offered at two sites to provide patients with the right care in a location close to home,” said Dr. Glen Van Arsdell, who will be the new program’s chief and is chief of congenital cardiovascular surgery at UCLA.

Last Sunday’s unusual northern lights were because of what’s known as a severe geomagnetic storm — the largest in the last seven years — according to UCLA space physics Professor Vassilis Angelopoulos. For any enthusiasts hoping to catch a glimpse of the next one, there should be one or two similarly sized storms every year in the next few years, and up to several per year could cause northern lights to be visible in Northern California, Angelopoulos said.

“If, and I say if, once again conditionally hedging that, we see a moderate to strong or even greater El Niño event this year, I do think that the odds of another wet winter next year would be increased, and that would be interesting because we have not seen back-to-back very wet winters in California in the modern era,” UCLA climatologist Daniel Swain said on Monday in a live climate forecast on YouTube. “We’ve seen a lot of back-to-back dry winters but not the reverse. There’s no reason to believe that’s impossible.”

Experts say it is also important to acknowledge that teachers’ perceptions of student behavior could be skewed by their own mental burnout. “There are surveys of kids, and what we’ve found around the world is that teacher perceptions do not always map onto student behaviors or things that happen to students,” said Ron Avi Astor, professor at the Luskin School of Public Affairs at UCLA.

“Children with autism have a hard time dealing with change and novelty. This becomes very stressful.” Dr. [Rolanda] Gott is a developmental and behavioral ped at UCLA. … “They may be also having sensory differences in processing information. For example, loud noises maybe makes them very scared. Being in crowded place makes them scared or upset.” (approx. :50 mark.)

“The news industry didn’t really have a profit model other than trying to get eyeballs and earn digital advertising revenue. … But what we saw is that the tech platforms, specifically Google and Facebook, ended up controlling that digital advertising infrastructure,” said UCLA’s Courtney Radsch.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) The twin ports of Los Angeles process about 40% of all containerized imports and 30% of all exports in the U.S. Their decline risks setting off a domino effect that could damage industries all along the supply chain, including logistics, warehousing, manufacturing and retail. Sustaining economic growth will require an urgent effort to stimulate the trade flows through these ports.

Regular reporting on homelessness spending is crucial, said Gary Blasi, a UCLA law professor who closely follows homelessness and has represented unhoused people as an attorney. “Without that transparency, we’ve gone down several paths we probably should not have gone down — and wouldn’t have — if people had been paying attention,” Blasi told LAist about spending before Bass was elected mayor.

In an analysis of Friday’s redistricting decision, UCLA law professor Richard L. Hasen wrote that the decision will allow the North Carolina legislature “to engage in the most partisan gerrymander of congressional seats it can think of.”

“This new variant is going to be a little more transmissible. These variants continue to be more and more transmissible. But what we’re not seeing is a real difference in severity of disease. And that’s really important,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

“COVID-related pink eye tends to occur along with other symptoms in the body, such as fever and cough,” Simon Fung, MD, an assistant professor of pediatric ophthalmology at UCLA Health, tells SELF. “Eye allergy is especially common during spring and summertime, so it could all be quite confusing.”

Dr. Helen Lavretsky, director of the Long-COVID Psychiatry Clinic at UCLA, said the paper is helpful as it documents these patients’ experience. She was not involved in the study. “They have to work harder than the controls in order to function at the same level,” Lavretsky said, noting the similarity to Alzheimer’s disease, mild cognitive impairment, traumatic brain injury and “chemo brain.” The experts are just learning what it will take to help these patients improve, she said.

Michael Levine, an associate professor of emergency medicine at UCLA, said the recent findings are consistent with what he sees in the ER. Such injuries occur when dog walkers have the leash wrapped around their fingers or wrist and the dog lunges, said Levine, who was not involved in the study. It can result in tendon injuries, bone fractures — in fingers, arms or hips — and head injuries, he said.

The study, led by Gustavo Garcia Jr. in the UCLA Department of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology, tested a library of innate immune agonists that work by targeting pathogen recognition receptors, and found several agents that showed promise … “The most potent and broad-spectrum antiviral agents identified in the study were cyclic dinucleotide (CDN) STING agonists, which also hold promise in triggering an immune defense against cancer,” said senior author Vaithi Arumugaswami, Associate Professor in the UCLA Department of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology.

Dr. Lauren Ng, an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of California at Los Angeles and director of the Treatment and Research for the Underserved with Stress and Trauma (TRUST) Lab, describes some of the barriers to emotional health treatment …

In a landmark 2020 study, UCLA social welfare researchers David Cohen and Gi Lee examined civil psychiatric detentions in the U.S. since 2010. Examining the trends across 22 states with sufficient available data, Cohen and Lee found that, overall, per-capita detentions increased at three times the population growth.

… astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope reported recently that they had identified a small, captivating group of baby galaxies near the dawn of time. These galaxies, the scientists say, could well grow into one of the biggest conglomerations of mass in the universe, a vast cluster of thousands of galaxies and trillions of stars. … The scientists’ report is an outgrowth of a larger effort known as the Grism Lens-Amplified Survey from Space, organized by Tommaso Treu, an astronomer at the University of California, Los Angeles, to harvest early science results from the Webb telescope.

Ramesh Srinivasan, professor of information studies at UCLA, told Newsweek via phone that it remains to be seen how much of the Carlson effect was based on his appeal as a host versus the way he has presented issues and the the positions he takes on them. “Tucker Carlson’s played perfectly well to the sharpened brand on Fox, and very, very well to the Trump base — which is still a very significant number of people in the country,” Srinivasan said.