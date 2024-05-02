UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“I think the visibility and the level that the increased participation of organizations in Asian Pacific Heritage Month activities is also an indication of the increasing voice of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in civic life more generally,” said Karen Umemoto, director of the UCLA Asian American Studies Center. “And also an indication of the spaces that we’ve come to collectively enter to be able to create those.”

“The Columbia protests are not aimed at stopping the peaceful transition of power following an election, so they do not threaten the functioning of U.S. democracy,” said Richard Hasen, an expert in election law and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles law school. (Hasen was also featured by Spectrum News 1.)

When was the last time you got lost in a book? These days, the act of ‘deep reading,’ or reading with intention, can be difficult to practice. [UCLA’s] Maryanne Wolf, an expert in the science of reading, explains what we lose when we skim — and how to create an environment conducive to deep reading.

The evidence has shifted in support of recommending mammograms for all women at 40, says Dr. Carol Mangione, an internal medicine specialist at UCLA who served as previous Chair of the U.S. Preventive Services Taskforce and is co-author of the new recommendation. “New and more inclusive science about breast cancer in women younger than the age of 50 has allowed us to expand our prior recommendation,” Mangione says.

The results of the study could help physicians persuade their patients who have heart disease and anger problems to manage their anger, through yoga, exercise, cognitive behavioral therapy or other established techniques, said Dr. Holly Middlekauff, a cardiologist and a professor of medicine and physiology at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Brian Justie) On April 1, more than half a million fast-food workers in California got a raise, with minimum wage across the sector bumped up to $20 per hour. That same week, the self-proclaimed “world’s first fully autonomous restaurant” opened its doors for business in Pasadena.

Salvadorans often feel like an overlooked minority within a minority because of their smaller numbers, says Karina Alma, assistant professor and co-director of the Central American Studies Working Group at UCLA. “What makes this cookbook so special is that it includes narratives of women,” Alma says. “This is a type of memory, cultural memory, that would be passed down from an auntie, a grandmother, a mother, to the younger generation … It’s really important to document our populations so that we’re not silenced in history so we’re not a forgotten people or a disappeared people.”

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, wrote in an April 23 blog post that a “slightly unsettled pattern of weak but possibly colder low pressure systems” will move across the West Coast over the next few weeks, keeping temperatures at below-normal values.

UCLA’s 2024 Hollywood Diversity Report found that shows with diverse casts and content are favored by audiences and can in instances earn higher median ratings across a range of racial groups. (That research has also revealed that series with various degrees of diversity can perform better on different social platforms, where online word of mouth can help a show grow its audience.)