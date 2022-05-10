UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Three names from California Native Americans remain on big Valley streets — Tujunga, Topanga and Cahuenga. Tujunga is a tidy avenue from Universal City to Sun Valley, its name altered from the Tongvan language “tuhuunga,” meaning “place of the old woman.” This was per UCLA’s emeritus linguistics prof and Native American languages whiz Pamela Munro.

Some consumers might use the leaked opinion as a litmus test, said Aimee Drolet Rossi, professor of marketing and behavioral decision making at the University of California, Los Angeles’s Anderson School of Management. “There is no question that this is an enormous sea change,” Prof. Drolet Rossi said. “And, given that, one would expect that certain brands will have to take a stance — and not a weak stance.”

Many legal experts agree that Obergefell likely wouldn’t be overturned in one fell swoop — but, they add, Roe wasn’t either. “There are lots of ways to diminish and undermine a right short of overturning a decision, including finding lots of exceptions,” says Carey Franklin, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

UCLA Japanese literature professor Michael Emmerich directs the initiative, which was created in 2014 and endowed in early 2020 with a $25 million gift to the university. Emmerich said the collaboration with Fujihata began in 2019, when he was a visiting professor at UCLA. The plan was to launch a project to mark 80 years since President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order authorizing the incarceration of Japanese Americans. (Also: Rafu Shimpo.)

“For 400 years at least there’s been a big battle between people who think children with hearing loss should speak, and people who think they should use sign language — it’s a very old argument,” said Alison M. Grimes, director of audiology and newborn hearing at UCLA Health. “This is the leading edge of a nationwide push to have all early intervention programs be more cognizant of and more balanced or more open to having kids use ASL. It’s very controversial.”

So, how much screen time is too much for adults? That’s the wrong question, experts say. The content you’re consuming actually matters more than the overall time you spend on your phone, says Yalda T. Uhls, an assistant adjunct professor of psychology at UCLA and former movie executive who studies the health effects of screen time. Watching a documentary on your phone, for instance, doesn’t have the same impact as mindlessly scrolling Instagram.

Dr. Nisha Viswanathan, co-director of the UCLA Health COVID-19 ambulatory monitoring program and Long COVID program, agrees. “We know that from our early studies that about one in three who [were] unvaccinated were exhibiting signs of long Covid,” she says. But now, with a mixed population of vaccinated and unvaccinated people, researchers are seeking more clarity on who’s still experiencing long-term symptoms.

“There are so many things we could be doing, yet the United States has time and time again chosen to be reactive, rather than proactive, and that has cost us dearly,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the UCLA. “We’ve been wearing rose-colored glasses instead of correcting our vision.”

“Paxlovid is a drug that actually is a little bit complicated in terms of how it’s prescribed,” said Tara Vijayan, a physician and medical director of antimicrobial stewardship at UCLA Health who has prescribed Paxlovid to existing patients in virtual visits. “It requires a thorough review of all the medications that a patient is on, because there are actually a number of drug interactions.”

“The duration of immunity and need for repeat vaccinations is still being determined, so it's difficult to define it as a temporary booster or a set booster,” says Otto Yang, MD, Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine at UCLA.

“We’ve got two issues with the increase in health care costs. We’re going to see health care costs increasing because the population is aging and aging populations have more illness. We also see improvements in the technology for treating illness, and those technology improvements — new drugs, new treatments — tend to add to costs,” said UCLA’s Dr. Jack Needleman (approx. 4:45 mark).

This is how Professor Gaspar Rivera Salgado, director of the Center for Mexican Studies at UCLA, conceives it …: “This issue of racial diversity has been a historical conversation at the level of public policy in Mexico, where various constitutional changes are now being considered.” (Translated from Spanish.)

Depression was also a bigger contributor for women, compared with men. Among women, almost 11% of dementia cases could be tied to a lifetime history of depression, according to co-researcher Dr. Roch Nianogo, of the University of California, Los Angeles School of Public Health.