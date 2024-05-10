UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

A late start to wildfires, however, may mean a dangerous mid- to late season this year, said Daniel Swain, a UCLA climatologist. “I think this year is a year we’ll have a slow start, but a particularly pronounced and perhaps intense finish — and one that perhaps lasts longer than usual,” Swain said, speaking recently about climate trends for this summer. “We may genuinely have an unusually slow start and an unusually intense finish in parts of California.”