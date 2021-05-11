UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“Critical race theory is a practice. It’s an approach to grappling with a history of White supremacy that rejects the belief that what’s in the past is in the past, and that the laws and systems that grow from that past are detached from it,” said Kimberlé Crenshaw, a founding critical race theorist and a law professor who teaches at UCLA and Columbia University.

At the time, highway planners used the language of science to justify building freeways through communities of color, says Eric Avila, a professor of urban studies at UCLA. “They presented a kind of dizzying array of charts and graphs to insist that this was the most economically efficient route for this particular freeway. They denied any questions of race, they denied any questions of bias.”

Dr. Anuradha G. Seshadri, a pediatrician at UCLA, told me the most important question parents should ask in trying to decide whether a birthday party or a soccer game is safe is whether it’s being held in a neighborhood where COVID rates are high. … “Try to attend gatherings that are outside, in well-ventilated areas, and not too crowded,” the pediatrician told me. “Stick to people that you know are staying safe.”

But there is some evidence this could be compelling for some people. Lynn Vavreck wrote for the New York Times last week on a UCLA study suggesting $100 might actually move the needle. The ongoing survey of tens of thousands of people showed 34 percent of unvaccinated people said they would get vaccinated for a $100 reward. That was only six points higher than responses for a $25 reward, but it suggests there are unvaccinated people who could be swayed.

“I am optimistic,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “I think that we are going in the right direction — we will never have a surge like we had during the viral tsunami of the post-holiday season, just because now we have so many people vaccinated, and so many people have got natural immunity from having had the disease.”

A gene therapy that makes use of an unlikely helper, the AIDS virus, gave a working immune system to 48 babies and toddlers who were born without one, doctors reported Tuesday. Results show that all but two of the 50 children who were given the experimental therapy in a study now have healthy germ-fighting abilities. “We’re taking what otherwise would have been a fatal disease” and healing most of these children with a single treatment, said study leader Dr. Donald Kohn of UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. (Also: Scienmag.)

Patricia Greenfield, a UCLA distinguished professor of psychology, conducted research that indicated that increased interest in gardening may have been a reaction to COVID-19 deaths. As the virus and its death toll weighed more heavily on people’s minds, that may have triggered people to engage in subsistence activities such as cooking, home improvement and gardening. (Greenfield was quoted.)

Latinos are vulnerable to the highly transmissible coronavirus because they are more likely than non-Hispanic whites to work essential jobs that expose them to the public, said David Hayes-Bautista, a professor of public health and medicine at UCLA and co-author of a January study on this topic. They are more likely to lack health insurance, which may make them less likely to seek medical care, he said. And they are more likely to live in multigenerational households, which means the virus can spread quickly and easily within families.

“I think this is going to spark a new generation of epidemiologists and doctors,” says Benjamin Seitz, a psychology researcher at UCLA. “Research has shown that major life events and significant societal moments can shape the career trajectories of children and young adults.”

“None of that water is entering the rivers and streams and flowing into reservoirs,” said Daniel Swain, a climate researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It’s been steadily getting worse and steadily approaching the peak magnitude of the last big one.”

“A lot of these early hypotheses looked at histones in terms of their ability to allow the cell to expand its genome. But that doesn’t really tell you why they were there in the first place,” said Siavash Kurdistani, a biochemist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“I think the trick to portraying villains has to be that you’ve gotta change up things as often as possible. … Your audiences are pretty villain-literate at this time. They’ve seen a lot of movies, and they know a lot of the tricks that people can pull. And they’re going to be pretty alert,” said UCLA’s Jonathan Kuntz.