“Packaging is where the action is going to be,” said Subramanian Iyer, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of California, Los Angeles, who helped pioneer the chiplet concept. “It’s happening because there is actually no other way.” The catch is that such packaging, like making chips themselves, is overwhelmingly dominated by companies in Asia. Although the United States accounts for around 12 percent of global semiconductor production, American companies provide just 3 percent of chip packaging, according to IPC, a trade association.

The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG), the American Medical Association, and the American Academy of Family Physicians, among others, all support an over-the-counter birth control option. “Our patients are now smarter than ever before with all of the information available via multiple channels,” Dr. Aparna Sridhar, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at University of California, Los Angeles, tells [Time].

Dolph Lundgren, known for “Rocky IV” and “The Expendables,” revealed he is facing his toughest fight yet: cancer. … Lundgren, “depressed” by the news, reached out to another expert — this time Dr. Alexandra Drakaki, an oncologist for UCLA Health. She told Bensinger that Lundgren was living with a “mutation that is actually common in lung cancer.” As a result, Lundgren started different treatments specific to lung cancer.

While the U.S. Veterans Affairs health system has been criticized for long appointment wait times and limited access to specialists, the quality of care and access to a range of surgical services is as good as or better than at non-VA health centers on several measures, new research reveals. “Surgery involves many steps of care,” said lead study author Dr. Mariah Blegen, a fellow in the department of surgery at the University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine.

Gregory Pierce, co-director of UCLA’s Luskin Center for Innovation and director of the center’s Human Right to Water Solutions Lab, describes the situation as “functionally we are in a long-term crisis and drought, and then the medium-term crises will come and go.” Pierce said there’s logic to backing off some of the more extreme restrictions that were “necessary when we were in a state of triage and crisis,” but that any lifting of restrictions should be viewed as temporary.

But could Tchaikovsky’s Fifth brim with such stirring elements that it could elicit an orgasm? Probably not, says UCLA professor of musicology and comparative literature Tamara Levitz. “I suspect the person was doing something,” Levitz says. Still, Levitz explains that recent studies, which investigate the ways music can promote physical and psychological health, suggest that “it could be the harmony, it could be the tambor, it could be the actual performers and how they were playing” that inspires more animated reactions from listeners.

Television and film studios, already dealing with a strike by the Writers Guild of America, started contract negotiations Wednesday with the Directors Guild of America. If those talks break down, they could lead to even broader work stoppages on film and television sets nationwide. … “The fact that the other agreements are also coming to an end is enormous leverage not just for the writers but for each of these other unions,” said Tom Nunan a lecturer at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, as well as a film producer and writer.

“Usually, the only people who get indicted for campaign finance crimes are those who don’t have good lawyers,” said Rick Hasen, an election law expert who runs the Safeguarding Democracy Project at the [UCLA] School of Law. “You can do almost anything you want to do. But what Santos did is as dumb as it gets. If the government can prove this, it’s a cut and dried case.”

Transgender people are more than four times more likely to be victims of violent crime than cisgender people, a 2021 study from Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law found.

A nationwide survey conducted by ABC News this school year found that much of the country doesn't have enough educators – and that in many cases, districts suffer from a lack of subject matter experts, too. … Education advocates told ABC News that college graduates with education degrees have been declining for years. The University of California at Los Angeles’ Cooperative Institutional Research Program found only 4.3% of U.S. college freshmen intended to major in education in 2018, compared to 11% in 2000.