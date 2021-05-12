UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

In the United States, about 700,000 LGBTQ adults have undergone some form, according to a 2019 report by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law. (Also: Reuters.)

Mr. Newsom shuttered large portions of the state’s economy last year as it became a coronavirus hot spot. Economists at the University of California, Los Angeles recently have said the state’s economic recovery would start later than that of the nation overall but ultimately be stronger.

“The tensions really started increasing as a result of street violence… Attacks by some Palestinian youth from East Jerusalem against ultra-orthodox Jews. They were filming them, putting them on Tik-Tok. That, in turn, led far-right Israeli Jewish youth to then kind of carry out attacks against Palestinians in the city community,” said UCLA’s Dov Waxman (approx. 2:00 mark).

Lynn LoPucki, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles who monitors big bankruptcy cases, said the legal fees in the Boy Scouts bankruptcy and similar cases appear to be excessive. Mr. LoPucki said that many big bankruptcy cases in recent years have seen escalating fees for lawyers, though he said he had never seen a lawyer bill for $1,725 an hour — as one lawyer has requested from the court in the Boy Scouts case.

Paying outrageous sums for art — bidding against others in financial combat — is an age-old way for rich people to flaunt their wealth, Kal Raustiala, a legal scholar at UCLA, points out. “The status-signaling parts are really huge,” Raustiala says. “There’s a lot of wealth, and people need a place to park it.”

On a typical pre-pandemic day, Dr. Hannah Milch at UCLA Medical Center might have seen one screening mammogram ambiguous enough to recommend further testing. And those cases rarely involved swollen lymph nodes in a woman without a notable risk for breast cancer. (Milch is quoted.)

“We may see some increases from time to time, especially if the virus gets into pockets of unimmunized people. But we’re not going to see these major threats that occurred to us previously,” Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, told The Times.

According to a recent study by the University of California, Los Angeles, between a quarter and a third of all households in L.A. are having difficulty paying for their utilities — having trouble, that is, keeping the lights on and the water running. … “When families are unable to pay their bills, they face difficult trade-offs, including skipping meals, delaying or avoiding medical treatment, and risking eviction,” wrote the authors of the study out of UCLA’s Luskin Center.

“It has been shown to be more infective and transmissible, at least anecdotally within India, compared to the previous surge that India had seen,” said Dr. Anu Seshadri, who specializes in primary care and is affiliated with UCLA. “We have to be vigilant and aware of this variant,” she added.

“While Hitchcock oversaw production, Lloyd and fellow producer Joan Harrison were largely responsible for the creative quality of that show,” Mark Quigley, manager of research and study center for the UCLA Film and Television Archive, told The Times. “Lloyd’s artistic sensibilities are incredibly sophisticated for a network TV series.”

“This is an important study,” said Dr. Alon Avidan, a professor of neurology at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and director of the UCLA Sleep Disorders Center. “It’s one of the first that really followed an impressively heterogeneous group of patients long-term to answer the question of whether these medications make a difference in the management of insomnia.”

Three clinical trials treated 50 children with this gene therapy between 2012 and 2017, at the Great Ormond Street Hospital in the UK, and at the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and the National Institutes of Health in the US. This new study reports the two- to three-year outcomes of the trials. “The overall results were very encouraging,” says co-author [Dr. Donald] Kohn from UCLA. “All the patients are alive and well, and in more than 95% of them, the therapy appears to have corrected their underlying immune system problems.”

Today, as millions of people with “long COVID” report brain fog and exhaustion that linger months after “recovering” from illness, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor emerita Emily Abel chases the history of fatigue through the centuries in her new book, “Sick and Tired — An Intimate History of Fatigue.” The book is informed by her own devastating battles with chronic fatigue in the wake of aggressive breast cancer treatment in the early 1990s, and the skepticism she faced for years from doctors, friends and loved ones who didn’t believe her suffering was real. (Abel is quoted.)

In a study published today in Cell, Joshua Jacobs, associate professor of biomedical engineering at Columbia Engineering, in collaboration with Dr. Itzhak Fried, a professor of neurosurgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, demonstrate the existence of this neural code in the human brain for the first time, and show that phase precession not only links sequential positions, as in animals, but also abstract progression towards specific goals. (Fried is quoted.)