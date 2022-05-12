UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

LADWP customers face new watering restrictions | Los Angeles Times

Though city officials said the plan would help conserve vital supplies without punishing the city’s residents, some water experts believed an even stronger response was warranted. “It’s a fine way to go for now, but I would recommend not hesitating to go to one-day [watering] and seeing those plants die if necessary,” said Greg Pierce, co-director of the UCLA Water Resources Group. The group’s other co-director, [UCLA’s] Madelyn Glickfeld, said the DWP should be “doing more to make permanent cuts in water use,” and suggested tax write-offs for the cost of replacing sprinklers with drip irrigation as one possibility.

Has ‘crypto mania’ become an unhealthy addiction? | Los Angeles Times

“The majority of calls that I’m getting tend to be around crypto, sports betting and NFTs,” said therapist Dan Field, clinical supervisor of the UCLA Gambling Studies Program and co-founder of Stop Betting Sports. “It’s very much on the radar of treatment providers right now” … “Since the start of the pandemic, on average I’ll get two clients a month who’ve never stepped foot into a casino and have never placed a bet, but now have a full-fledged gambling disorder because of this unhealthy relationship with online money,” said Timothy W. Fong, a professor of psychiatry and co-director of the UCLA Gambling Studies Program.

California’s under-21 gun-sale ban ruled unconstitutional | Associated Press

Adam Winkler, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the decision is a clear sign of how courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court which has a major gun case before it, are expanding gun rights. “Federal judges can read the tea leaves,” Winkler said. “In the coming years, the courts seem certain to strike down numerous gun safety measures in the name of the 2nd Amendment. This 9th Circuit ruling is a harbinger of things to come.”

Garcetti’s path to U.S. ambassadorship in limbo | New York Times

In an annual survey of satisfaction among county residents, conducted by the Los Angeles Initiative at the Luskin School of Public Affairs at the University of California, Los Angeles, the mayor’s favorability ratings had slumped dramatically since 2020, to 45 percent from 62 percent two years ago.

Milky Way’s black hole comes to light | New York Times

The center of the Milky Way coincides with a faint source of radio noise called Sagittarius A* (pronounced Sagittarius A-star). Astronomers including Andrea Ghez of the University of California, Los Angeles and Reinhard Genzel of the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics had calculated that whatever was there had the mass of 4.14 million suns. They reached that estimate by tracking the orbits of stars and gas clouds swirling about the center of the Milky Way and measuring their velocities at one-third the speed of light. For their achievement, Dr. Genzel and Dr. Ghez won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2020.

Video spreads false claims about immigrants | Associated Press

The paper was not peer-reviewed and that the author failed to account for prosecutors’ potential bias against immigrants … “The whole methodology is very questionable and the basic explanation of the method is not sound,” Ingrid Eagly, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, wrote in an email to the AP.

Some birth control could be banned if Roe overturned | NBC News

In Louisiana, legislation would classify abortion as a homicide and define “personhood” as beginning from the moment of fertilization. Contraception methods like Plan B and certain types of intrauterine devices, or IUDs, could be restricted under the bill, said Cathren Cohen, a scholar of law and policy at the UCLA Law Center.

5 myths about abortion debunked | ABC News

“By the 15th week or so, many women are fully committed often to having that pregnancy,” said Dr. Paula Tavrow, a professor of community health sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health “And then they may get dire news such as there are fetal abnormalities, or it might impair their health or well-being in some way to continue with the pregnancy.”

LGBTQ students more likely to pick college away from home | Los Angeles Blade

A new study from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law conducted in collaboration with the Point Foundation, the nation’s largest LGBTQ scholarship fund, finds LGBTQ people were four times more likely than non-LGBTQ people to report having picked a college in a different city or state in search of a more welcoming climate (22% vs. 5%, respectively) … “Despite efforts to find more welcoming environments, many LGBTQ people in higher education face significant negative experiences, which can impact their ability to learn and succeed,” said lead author Kerith J. Conron, the Blachford-Cooper Distinguished Scholar and Research Director at the Williams Institute. (Also: Inside Higher Ed)

What does April–May snow mean for California snowpack? | SFGate

This brings the season total to 397 inches, which is 110% of average for the entire season, but the lab said on Twitter that the snow is still set to melt early due to the dry stretch earlier in the year … UCLA climatologist Daniel Swain wrote on Twitter that the recent precipitation and cool temperatures “halted record-fast rate of snowpack decline.”

California to decide fate of controversial desalination plant | Guardian

“Desalination is intuitively appealing to the person on the street or your average policymaker,” said Dr Gregory Pierce, director of the human right to water solutions lab at University of California, Los Angeles. “But in this case, it is going to make the water-rich, richer.”

Abortion is an LGBTQ rights issue | Los Angeles Blade

The Williams Institute at the University of California Los Angeles published a study in 2020 finding bisexual women and girls are more sexually active than their straight peers and face odds of an unwanted pregnancy at a rate that is 1.75 times greater. The prevalence of poverty among bisexual women, transgender people, and LGBTQ people of color makes access to contraception more difficult, the study finds. They also have less ability to cross state lines to access abortion.

How misdemeanor fines, fees contribute to structural racism | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“These fees have, over a period of time, ticked up. So there have been more and more of them imposed. But they are typically imposed, in the first instance, at the issuing of the traffic ticket. In other words, they go hand in hand with the traffic ticket or other minor violation,” said UCLA’s Beth Colgan (approx. 2:35 mark).

Malpractice cap associated with more adverse events | Medical Xpress

A new analysis suggests California’s cap on noneconomic losses in malpractice cases has fallen far behind present-day values, and may even be associated with an increase in malpractice cases over the past five decades. “The lack of adjustment to reflect inflation or the growth of household incomes is inequitable, because it lowers the real value of the reward — which in current dollars, could be as much as $1.5 million — six times the 1975 value,” said Dr. Jack Needleman, the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health’s Fred W. and Pamela K. Wasserman professor and chair of the Department of Health Policy and Management.