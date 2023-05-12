UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Immigrants sue over disinfectant used at ICE center | Los Angeles Times

Ingrid Eagly, professor of law at the UCLA School of Law and director of the Faculty of Criminal Justice Program, said ICE and GEO have a responsibility to make sure that people in their care are safe and that their civil rights are respected. “This is just one example of what people say lives inside those places,” Eagly said. “Politicians have a lot of homework to do.”

Trump’s sexual assault verdict | Associated Press

Juliet Williams, a professor of gender studies at UCLA, called it an ambiguous time for women. “It’s very hard to feel at this moment that the accounting, the reckoning that we need has yet happened,” she said. “I feel this is a small step in the right direction.” Some may find “yet another day contemplating the behavior of Donald Trump just feels like a colossal waste of attention,” Williams said. But she believes it’s important to address “the everyday abuses of power that have real consequences for victims.”

Travelers with disabilities and COVID | USA Today

David Eisenmann, director of the University of California, Los Angeles’ Center for Public Health and Disasters, said people with comorbidities or a suppressed immune system and those older than 65 who are itching to travel should ask their doctor if they are a candidate to bring along Paxlovid, a prescription antiviral medication that can help people at risk for severe disease avoid a bad outcome. He, too, suggests masking and said wearing an N95 or KN95 mask properly can reduce individual risk.

Financing to pay for medical care | New York Times

The average rate for general purpose credit cards as of March 2023 was about 20 percent, according to federal data. Some lenders cited in the bureau’s report charge rates of up to 36 percent. “It’s really alarming,” said Wesley Yin, an associate professor of public policy and management at the University of California, Los Angeles who studies medical debt.

High school free speech case revolves around milk | Washington Post

Eugene Volokh, a First Amendment law professor at the UCLA School of Law, said the Supreme Court has upheld the First Amendment rights of students in U.S. public schools. “Students have a right to speak in favor of dairy or against dairy,” Volokh said, “and the school cannot constitutionally restrict that or compel some viewpoint.”

What’s on pandemic front in next 25 years? | Press Enterprise

[T]here’s little doubt among experts that other diseases have entered the human population from animals … “We are not alone on this planet and we need to figure out how to share our environment with all the other species,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA. “The more that we encroach on others’ habitats, the more likely we are to encounter something we haven’t seen before.”

What does the expiration of Title 42 mean? | KTTV-TV

After Title 42, Title 8 will play a role, and UCLA Chicano Studies Professor Raul Hinojosa says that will … “allow immigrants to come to the border and say ‘I have a well-founded fear of persecution in my homeland. I want to be able to go see a judge to begin the process of applying for political asylum.’” (UCLA’s Ahilan Arulanantham was also quoted.)

L.A. construction not on pace to meet state’s new-home goals | LAist

A study published Thursday by the Los Angeles Business Council Institute finds that in recent years, new L.A. apartment buildings are taking almost four years to complete on average. Researchers from UCLA and Cal State Northridge found the city would need to increase the pace of construction more than five-fold to reach a state-mandated goal of almost 457,000 new homes by 2029, based on current approval and construction timelines. (Also: City News Service and KCAL-TV.)

Researchers’ ocean-based climate solution | KABC-TV

UCLA is moving from the lab to the field, to put an idea to a real-world test … Project SeaChange, led by researchers at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, can now learn if extracting that carbon from the ocean is an effective way to reverse the effects of climate change (UCLA’s Gaurav Sant and Thomas Traynor were interviewed).

What coming El Niño means for California weather | Bay Area News Group

“2024 is very likely to be the warmest year on record, once again breaking all of our previous records,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA. “There will be a lot of global heat that emerges out of the tropical Pacific Ocean as this subsurface warmth materializes and surfaces, and exchanges a large amount of that heat with the atmosphere.”

People with autism want stronger voice in research | Nature

The commission also adopted the term ‘profound autism.’ This drew pushback from autistic researchers and advocates, and from organizations … “It’s interesting that it has created such a furore,” says clinical psychologist Catherine Lord at the University of California, Los Angeles, who co-chaired the Lancet commission, adding that the report intended to call more attention “to people who are often forgotten.”

The growing industry around getting babies to sleep | Salon

Jennifer Martin, the president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and a professor of medicine at the University of California–Los Angeles, said the emergence of a robust marketplace is a sign that parents need help. She said she’s glad there’s an increase in awareness of infant sleep, but that “like a lot of things online,” a lower barrier to entry comes with risks for consumers.

Mpox emergency declared over | Science

Anne Rimoin, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, urged more intense surveillance for all emerging pathogens. The mpox outbreak with its broad and speedy global spread “should be a big red flag that there are probably many other pathogens that are spilling over and traveling down this same road undetected,” says Rimoin, who is a member of WHO’s emergency committee.

Talking to others your bipolar diagnosis | Self

“Some people say, ‘Bipolar disorder is part of me, and I’m going to let anyone who knows me know this about me,’” David J. Miklowitz, PhD, a professor of psychiatry at the UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, tells SELF. But when this condition is news to you too, odds are you might still be processing your diagnosis yourself — and you may not feel ready to share it with someone you’re not yet seriously dating.

Nonprofit Seeds to Plate’s grows as a learning tool | The Argonaut

Learning at Seeds to Plate isn’t just confined to LAUSD students; the program partners with UCLA students and faculty. For example, Seeds to Plate trains student interns at UCLA in their public health, food studies and service-learning programs. Interns become involved in the garden by building curriculum, teaching, supporting garden activities and supervising students during non-learning periods.

WGA strike continues | LAist 89.3-FM’s ‘AirTalk’

“Streaming has changed everything. In some ways, it’s been fantastic. The streamers revolutionized the idea [of] going from script to series. In other words, they didn’t force pilots on creators’ necks. They didn’t make them audition,” said UCLA’s Tom Nunan.

What have we learned from COVID? | KCRW-FM’s ‘Press Play’

“I think there are both personal lessons and health care–related lessons. I think one of the health care–related lessons was really how tenuous our health care system is to a pathogen like this,” said UCLA’s Omai Garner (approx. 1:30 mark).