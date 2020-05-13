UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Renee Tajima-Peña, a series producer and professor of Asian American studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, had the monumental task of deciding how to fit decades of history into just five hours. She began with the arrival of Chinese railroad workers in the 1800s. “We start at a time where we can still find people, if they’re descendants, with pictures and photographs,” Tajima-Peña said. “On the one hand, there was choosing which stories we felt were most important to tell. On the other hand, it’s TV. We have to make sure it’s something that’s watchable and the audience can engage with.”

College students who will graduate in the spring almost certainly will encounter the worst job market in at least a decade. Based on the experience of those who started work during earlier recessions, they are likely to face lower starting salaries than people who graduate during booms, according to research by economist Till von Wachter of the University of California at Los Angeles.

Timothy Brewer, an epidemiology professor at the University of California Los Angeles, told Vox that buying gloves isn’t necessary. “That’s not going to help you in any way,” he said, noting that “there’s no evidence” suggesting that gloves are beneficial because they can still get contaminated and won’t stop you from touching your face and mouth.

“This report is a good example of the challenge of trying to use travel screening to contain and prevent pandemic transmission,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Dr. Nina Shapiro) As the covid-19 death toll in the United States rises, protests against pandemic mitigation measures have also increased. In recent weeks, some demonstrators have even directed their ire at nurses, calling them liars, fake nurses and worse. These are medical personnel who risk their lives daily, helping the ill recover and holding those who die. More than 9,000 health-care workers have contracted the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and at least 27 have died.

“There’s good evidence that conspiracy theories flourish during times of crisis,” says Joseph Pierre, psychiatrist and researcher at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “When we feel insecure, we often look for information that provides an explanation for chaotic events.”

“It’s right at the center, in between keeping us all healthy and keeping the economy functioning.… I think we absolutely have to worry that this contributed to spread,” said UCLA’s Jody Heymann.

“Although these additional venues are opening up, it’s not going to be business as usual. So, additional spacing will be needed between clients, wearing their face coverings, not having large numbers of people sitting around in waiting rooms, disinfecting high-touch surfaces,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 19:00 mark).

An interdisciplinary team of researchers at the Eli and Edythe Broad Center for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA has developed a first-of-its-kind roadmap of how human skeletal muscle develops, including the formation of muscle stem cells.… “Muscle loss due to aging or disease is often the result of dysfunctional muscle stem cells,” said April Pyle, senior author of the paper and a member of the Broad Stem Cell Research Center.