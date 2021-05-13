UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Dov Waxman, professor of Israel studies at UCLA and author of several books about the conflict, said there were early and clear signs that Israelis and Palestinians were headed to calamity. “What [Biden] wanted to do was signal this was not a priority and move slowly and cautiously while dealing with a complicated domestic agenda,” Waxman said. “The problem is the Middle East always intrudes into the agenda.” (Waxman was also quoted by the Los Angeles Daily News.)

Leo Feler, a UCLA economist who is preparing the inflation section of the Anderson Forecast, said prices for food consumed at home, which rose in April, should start to revert as people go out more. And as supply constraints and bottlenecks clear up, other inflationary pressures also will fade.

“There are times in science when just knowing that a thing is possible motivates an effort to get there,” Jacob Foster, a sociologist at UCLA, told me. The knowledge that there were other space-faring societies might make us more desperate to join them or communicate with them.

Latinos are vulnerable to the highly communicable coronavirus because they are more likely than non-Hispanic whites to do essential jobs that expose them to the public, said David Hayes-Bautista, a UCLA professor of public health and medicine and co-author of a study in January about this theme. (Translated from Spanish.)

(Commentary by UCLA’s M. Nolan Gray) As wonky as minimum parking requirements may seem, they are a key culprit in our state’s ever worsening housing affordability crisis. As UCLA urban planning professor Donald Shoup points out, “free parking” isn’t free — it’s just priced into more expensive housing and higher prices for goods and services. … As Miriam Pinski and Michael Manville at UCLA observe, the provision of off-street parking is associated with a 27 percent increase in vehicles miles traveled — and a significant increase in emissions. If the government is going to force you to have a parking space, why not buy a car and use it?

Scott Cummings, a law professor at University of California Los Angeles who focuses on the legal profession, said Kaplan Hecker has appeal to corporations as a law firm with a socially responsible image that’s largely not adverse to them, unlike firms that bring big consumer-protection or environmental class actions. “If you look at the public-interest work they’re doing, it’s not against corporate defendants,” Cummings said, “and the more typical public-interest firms are doing plaintiffs work against corporate defendants.”

Cora is one of 48 out of 50 young children who were essentially cured of their severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) using this new procedure, researchers reported May 11 in the New England Journal of Medicine. “None of the 50 patients had any complications from the [therapy], and 48 out of the 50 restored their immunity to quite normal levels,” said lead researcher Dr. Donald Kohn, a professor of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). “They’re no longer patients. They’re off all of their antibiotics. They’re living normal lives.”

UCLA life scientists have identified six “words” that specific immune cells use to call up immune defense genes — an important step toward understanding the language the body uses to marshal responses to threats. In addition, they discovered that the incorrect use of two of these words can activate the wrong genes, resulting in the autoimmune disease known as Sjögren’s syndrome. (UCLA’s Alexander Hoffmann and Adewunmi Adelaja are quoted.)

Where can we find positive depictions of aging and cultural inclusion of older adults? Fortunately, several cultures treat their elders differently. In a study led by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, Native American culture stands out as one example of a culture far more inclusive of older generations.