First image of black hole at heart of Milky Way | Los Angeles Times

UCLA astronomer Andrea Ghez was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2020 for discovering Sgr A*. The image the EHT produced was “remarkably similar” to the supermassive black hole she and her colleagues theorized was at the center of this galaxy. “There’s a prediction that you should see this concentration of light around the black hole, just outside the event horizon, and that you can actually see this is remarkable,” Ghez said. (Also: Associated Press, Washington Post, Nature, Atlantic and Scienmag. )

COVID pandemic’s lessons for nursing homes | Kaiser Health News

“The public health emergency that we’ve experienced could be something that becomes a catalyst for making real change,” said Dr. Debra Saliba, a UCLA professor of medicine who served on a National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine committee that released a comprehensive report on nursing homes in April. “One of the things that we have right now is the determination, the resources to make things happen.”

With new trade deal, an agreement between GM, Mexico union | Reuters

The deal with union SINTTIA also marks the first major raise since the start of a new trade deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which aims to reduce the vast wage gap between U.S. and Mexican workers. “It’s a victory, a step in the right direction,” said Gaspar Rivera Salgado, director of the Center for Mexican Studies at the University of California Los Angeles. It remains to be seen if such raises can be easily duplicated, he added.

1950 law bars protests outside judges’ homes | CNN

If that and other Supreme Court rulings weren’t currently on the books, there could be plausible arguments for why the 1950 law is unconstitutional, according to Eugene Volokh, a constitutional law professor at UCLA School of Law. But, he said, “You’ve got a precedent that’s pretty clearly on point and the answer is, at least for now, that’s the law.”

Should you mask up while on summer vacation? | KNBC-TV

“I do personally prefer to be wearing a mask when traveling. It’s hard to know who you’re going to come into contact with or what you might be exposed to when you’re in public transport,” says Professor Kristen Choi of UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, who recently masked up on flights to and from Costa Rica … “I still use a mask if I’m going to go into a crowded, indoor space … including airports and jetways,” Dr. Robert Kim-Farley of UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health told NBC4. “We are not out of the woods with COVID.”

Wildfires threaten to wreak $200 billion in global damage | Bloomberg

At the epicenter of the fury will be the US West, where the decades-long megadrought has led to an “aridification,” according to Daniel Swain, a climatologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. In fact, Swain says the climate in the region is so permanently changed that it no longer makes sense to call the situation a drought. Instead, he says, it’s just a new, much dryer, landscape.

5 (potential) stages of a relationship breakup | Self

Science tells us freaking out after separating from a significant other is a ubiquitous experience programmed into our brains. Humans, like other mammals, are engineered to form social connections, so our brains may process social pain similarly to physical pain, according to research presented in “Social: Why Our Brains Are Wired to Connect,” by psychologist Matthew D. Lieberman, PhD, director of the Social Cognitive Neuroscience Laboratory at UCLA.

COVID, vaccines and how to approach winter 2022 | The Atlantic

Still, most agreed on this: The worst thing to do would be to stay stagnant with our shots — to miss an opportunity to move our understanding forward when the virus has already gained so much ground. “We’re always playing catch-up,” says Karthik Gangavarapu, a computational biologist at UCLA. “But if we don’t do anything, we’re for sure not going to be able to win the race.”

Historic injustices against Black landowners, residents | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“There were several measures taken, both private measures and public measures, that were used to restrict African Americans, as well as other racial and ethnic groups from either settling in or owning property in neighborhoods that were restricted to white ownership only,” said UCLA’s Eric Avila (approx. 2:20 mark).

Vice President Harris to advocate for abortion rights | KCRW-FM

“I do think that we shouldn’t underestimate the importance of having women in leadership who can talk about what it means to go through life with a body that can become pregnant, and what it means to live in this country with the possibility of forced pregnancy, coerced adoption,” said UCLA’s Juliet Williams (approx. 0:40 mark).

Investing in young people running for office | Chicago Tribune

(Commentary by UCLA’s Victor Shi) Democracy finds itself not simply in a precarious state but on the verge of collapsing … there is something else that Democrats can do: Support young people running for office up and down the ballot. Young people have been part of U.S. governance from the beginning … But young people are not necessarily well represented today in the halls of government.