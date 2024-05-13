UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Pros and cons of Metro's Sepulveda Pass proposals | LAist

“There’s a concentration of housing in the valley and a concentration of jobs on the Westside and where I’m based at UCLA in particular,” said Jacob Wasserman, a researcher at UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies. “This line, according to the projections that Metro has run, has the potential to have tens of thousands of riders a day.”

Donald Trump’s team made ‘huge’ admission in court: analyst | Newsweek

Donald Trump’s lawyers admitted in court that the former president reimbursed his former attorney for payments to Stormy Daniels, according to a legal analyst. Harry Litman, an attorney and law professor at University of California, Los Angeles, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday that the apparent admission had slipped by largely unnoticed but could have huge consequences in the trial.

Why Oregon recriminalizing drugs is a cautionary tale | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Joseph Friedman) In a move widely hailed as a failure for the drug decriminalization movement, Oregon restored criminal penalties for low-level drug possession in April. Headlines chalked up this policy reversal to mounting overdoses, evoking a crisis in the state.

‘Failure to thrive,’ or a failure to investigate? | New York Times

The term is the diagnostic equivalent of throwing one’s hands up and saying there is nothing more to do, said Dr. Catherine Sarkisian, a geriatrician at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA: “‘We’re done here, you’re already going down the drain.’”

Most U.S. parents still don't have paid family leave | Associated Press

The U.S. is one of just of seven countries — and the only industrialized one — that does not have a national paid maternity leave policy, according to the World Policy Analysis Center at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Breast cancer/chemo combo may spur physical decline | Medical Xpress

A UCLA-led study suggests that women who are 65 years old or older with high-risk breast cancer and are treated with chemotherapy are more likely to develop a substantial decline in physical function… “We have previously shown that chemotherapy can contribute to a decline in physical function in breast cancer survivors, but it wasn't fully understood if the decline was primarily driven by the cancer, chemotherapy or both,” said first author of the study Dr. Mina Sedrak, associate professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and director of the Cancer and Aging Program at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

7 L.A. gardens where you can stop and smell the roses | Los Angeles Times

According to Karen Haney, who teaches horticultural therapy at UCLA Extension, rose blossoms can be a balm for the mind too. “Roses give us a wide range of sensory experience that we can use to improve our mood,” she told me, noting that the kaleidoscopic colors and textures can actually engage our brains to reduce anxiety.