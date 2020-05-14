UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“The greeting is a little bit like a sponge. It absorbs all these different things: the relationships that we have, the kind of person that we are,” said Alessandro Duranti, professor of anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles. “[Greetings] acknowledge something that’s going on in a much broader context than just that little interaction” — in this case, Covid-19.

Though Mr. Brown was sometimes caricatured as the flaky “Governor Moonbeam” who gave wandering and philosophical speeches, a new biography by Jim Newton, a journalist, author and lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles, presents Mr. Brown as a contemplative politician whose spirituality guided his approach to governance. The book, called “Man of Tomorrow: The Relentless Life of Jerry Brown,” goes on sale today.

In a paper in the journal Cell Stem Cell, a multi-disciplinary team from the University of California, Los Angeles UCLA identifies various cell types present in skeletal muscle tissues, from early embryonic development all the way to adulthood. Focusing on muscle progenitor cells, which contribute to muscle formation before birth, and muscle stem cells, which contribute to muscle formation after birth and to regeneration from injury throughout life, the group mapped out how the cells’ gene networks – which genes are active and inactive — change as the cells mature.

“We are incredibly isolated,” says Jody Heymann, director of the World Policy Analysis Center at UCLA and the lead author of a newly published study by the center of sick leave policies in 192 of the 193 UN countries. (The study didn’t cover North Korea, where policies couldn’t be determined.) The center determined that the U.S. lags much of the world in almost every measure of sick leave design.

“In this pandemic we are thinking about public health, but we are being guided by politics here. And I think that it is very important, as we think about what happened today, to see how much politics were infecting how we hear public health advice,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 5:05 mark).

“September is some time off. We don’t know where the developments are going with the numbers. So, this all is very difficult to predict because it’s only May,” said UCLA’s Karin Michaels (approx. 4:00 mark).

“Getting more material, having that concentration higher, should lead to missing less cases. But a 1% increase in catching would have a tremendous effect in identifying people that have coronavirus,” said UCLA’s Daniel Kamei.

Another challenge is that, although testing and treatment for COVID-19 is covered, other ailments may not be, putting uninsured people at risk of paying for care if it turns out they don’t have the virus, said Steven Wallace, associate director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. Undocumented immigrant communities tend to live by the mantra “when it doubt, go without,” when it comes to medical care, he said. ”The impulse is to avoid public services.”

And it’s true that “everyone’s hair responds differently,” Carol Cheng, M.D., assistant clinical professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and director of the Acne Procedure Clinic at UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica, tells SELF. So what you notice about your wet hair could very well be different from what your friend notices.