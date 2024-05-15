UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

ABC News’ Zohreen Shah embeds with a UCLA business class that’s ditching textbooks and texts, instead using an AI software to judge student comprehension. (UCLA’s Daniel Nathanson and UCLA student Georgia Wyess were featured.)

“The diagnostic and statistical manual is what psychologists and clinicians use as criteria to diagnose autism. In order to give someone a diagnosis of autism or any other clinical disorder, you have to meet various levels in certain areas,” said UCLA’s Shulamite Green (approx. 7:35 mark).

The proposed cuts to welfare programs are tough decisions for the governor’s office, said Lee Ohanian, distinguished professor of economics at the University of California, Los Angeles. “The state is in real fiscal trouble,” he said. Last time the state was in a big budget deficit was around 15 years ago, he said.

The report serves as a good reminder that the Western U.S. has become warmer and drier in ways that tend to promote more large wildfires, said Park Williams, climate scientist and professor in the UCLA Department of Geography, who was not involved in the analysis. “We’ve seen in tons of academic research over the last decade that fire weather is increasing in the U.S. — and most of the increase has been in the West — over the last half-century or so,” he said. “So this report is very much in line with that general conclusion.”

Flushing or hunkering down after a blast are already signs of wildlife exhibiting signs of stress, said Duncan Leitch, a professor of integrative biology at UCLA. Most animals can adapt to infrequent incidents, but exposure to more frequent stressful incidents can change their biology as well as their behavior, he said.