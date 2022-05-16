UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Q&A with Andrea Ghez on Milky Way’s black hole | Los Angeles Times

For Andrea Ghez, an astrophysicist at UCLA, the encounter was perhaps more like a biographer meeting her subject after decades of pursuit. In 2020, Ghez was awarded the Nobel Prize in physics for her role in the discovery of a supermassive object at the core of the Milky Way. That object is now known to be Sagittarius A*, or Sgr A* for short. (Ghez is interviewed.)

Potential new tax on L.A. home sales | Los Angeles Times

The United to House L.A. initiative would slap an added tax on property sales above $5 million and plow that revenue into housing and homelessness prevention … “The Bay Area has about a dozen cities or so with an elevated transfer tax,” including San Francisco and Berkeley, said Shane Phillips, who manages UCLA’s Randall Lewis Housing Initiative and is the author of “The Affordable City: Strategies for Putting Housing Within Reach (and Keeping it There).”

How America lost 1 million people to COVID | New York Times

David Hayes-Bautista, a professor of medicine and the director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at the University of California, Los Angeles, said more crowded housing might also have contributed to higher transmission rates, hospitalizations and deaths in Black and Hispanic families. In early 2021, at an east Los Angeles hospital that serves mostly Latino residents, “I could see it right there in front of my eyes,” Dr. Hayes-Bautista said.

Endangered vaquita porpoise isn’t doomed | Washington Post

“Our key findings are that the vaquita is not doomed to extinction by genetics, as some have begun to assume,” said UCLA ecology and evolutionary biology doctoral student Christopher Kyriazis, co-lead author of the study published in the journal Science. “These findings are important because they provide hope for a species that is at the brink of extinction, one that many are now giving up on.”

24 states press for continued migrant expulsions | New York Times

“Texas and Arizona should not be permitted to dictate immigration policy for the entire country,” said Talia Inlender, deputy director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at the U.C.L.A. School of Law, which was counsel to the family seeking asylum and the organization. “We still remain hopeful that the judge, should he issue an injunction to keep Title 42 in place, will limit it to the states that are suing,” she said.

L.A.’s Black, Korean communities 30 years after riots | USA Today

Facing bias in the labor market, Korean immigrants often struggled to make a living and turned to small business ownership as a means of survival, said Brenda E. Stevenson, a … history professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Black residents endured a long history of systemic racism, over-policing and economic inequities, including barriers to small business loans. As a result, many grew frustrated watching Korean immigrants open businesses in predominantly Black neighborhoods, said Stevenson, now at the University of Oxford.

Texas court says trans teen investigations can continue | CNN

More than 58,000 transgender youth 13 and older across the US are facing restricted access or proposals, and could soon lose access to gender-affirming care, according to UCLA’s Williams Institute, which conducts independent research on sexual orientation and gender identity law and public policy.

Exhibition focuses on WWII Japanese American incarceration | KABC-TV

The augmented reality allows visitors to walk into the history, and exhibit organizers feel it can change perspectives. “You see incredible photography prints by Dorothea Lange and Russell Lee. You see these two augmented reality installations that are remarkable in terms of their scale and in terms of the power they have,” said UCLA professor Michael Emmerich.

Can I get COVID again? The latest rise in cases | Sacramento Bee

“Although most cases of reinfections appear to be milder than the first infection or a prior infection, that’s not a guarantee,” said Dr. Otto Yang, immunologist and professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at University of California, Los Angeles.

Why L.A. is failing on homelessness | Guardian

Hilary Malson, a UCLA urban planning researcher, noted how unhoused people in LA have to learn which districts are safe for them to sleep outside in based on the political stances of different council members. “In election season, the narrative is: ‘We can’t have people camping all over the sidewalks. Where is the enforcement?’ And my counterpoint is: where is the enforcement of tenant rights that prevent people from becoming unhoused? Where is the enforcement of human rights to prevent people from experiencing multiple displacements and violations?”

Companies’ lack of LGBTQ inclusion is costing them | Forbes

According to a 2021 study by the Williams Institute at UCLA, 29.8% of LGBTQ+ employees experienced some form of discrimination (including being fired or not being hired) because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. A staggering 67.5% of LGBTQ+ employees reported that they have heard negative comments, slurs or jokes about LGBTQ+ people at work.

How to treat COVID at home | Scientific American

All current cases in the U.S. are caused by the Omicron variant, and, in particular, a lineage of Omicron known as BA.2. The good news is that “Omicron seems less likely than Delta to cause serious disease,” says Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles. Omicron also tends to cause symptoms a little sooner than Delta did — about two to three days after infection rather than four or five.

California’s undocumented children are going hungry | Nation

Last month, Nourish California and the California Immigrant Policy Center published a devastating report, based on data collected by UCLA’s Center for Health Policy Research, on food insecurity faced by undocumented immigrant families in the Golden State. The conclusions of the report are shocking, albeit not surprising: Fully 45 percent of the state’s undocumented residents are food insecure, with the preponderance of food insecurity occurring among children.

U.S. tech titans have curbed hiring | Agence France-Presse

A common factor for many internet firms, though, was that brisk hiring done while demand was spiking during the pandemic has led to overweight staffing in leaner times. “Many tech companies have been fulfilling this demand with notable growth in digital services, and as such, recruited and grew their business notably during the past two years,” said Terry Kramer, an assistant professor at the UCLA business school.

Grant restrictions on minority-serving institutions | Diverse Issues in Higher Education

As the nation continues to diversify, more and more institutions meet the requirements for two or more [minority-serving institution] designations … “There is a growing number of institutions that are eligible to be both AANAPISIs and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs). Our analysis, for example, indicates that nearly half of eligible AANAPISIs are also eligible as HSIs,” said Dr. Robert Teranishi, a professor of social science and comparative education and the Morgan and Helen Chu Endowed Chair in Asian American studies at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Affirmative action on the chopping block? | Diverse Issues in Higher Education

“This is a court that has little regard for precedent and a very strong belief that it knows what the Constitution truly means — and that everything that happened before this court may be wrong and may be discarded,” said Dr. Gary Orfield, a professor of education, law, political science, and urban planning at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and co-director of UCLA’s Civil Rights Project. “That is the part that bears on how this court might approach affirmative action, voting rights, and other fundamental civil rights.”

UCLA launches new Hip Hop Initiative | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

The university’s Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies has launched a book series, community engagement program and postdoctoral fellowship, all with the intention of bringing scholarship and deeper exploration to the impact of hip-hop culture … “We’re building upon a very rich history of hip-hop studies here on this campus — pioneers like Professor Cheryl Keyes, Robin Kelley, folks who have been studying hip-hop culture for the last three or four decades,” said UCLA’s H. Samy Alim (approx. 1:45 mark).

More e-scooter than motorcycle injuries in L.A. | Spectrum News 1

When Dr. Joann Elmore began working at the University of California Los Angeles almost five years ago, she said her first patient had been injured riding an electric scooter and then she began to notice a trend. “I realized I was starting to see more and more patients who had been injured,” Elmore said. Searching through millions of records and UCLA Health data from 2014–2020, Elmore and her team found that more than 1,000 patients had been seen for injuries sustained on electric scooters.

Adherence to antiretroviral therapy among African women | Healio

In an accompanying commentary, Dvora Joseph Davey, PhD, MPH, assistant professor of infectious diseases and epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the results are encouraging and show that African cisgender women “are willing to be a part of a long follow-up period” and “continued using ART for years after pregnancy while maintaining high adherence and achieving high levels (>90%) of viral suppression.”