Queer people are six times as likely than the general population to be stopped by police, according to a new study, which provides evidence to back up the long-held belief that the community is overpoliced. Researchers at the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law, looked at data from the Generations Study — a long-term study of three generations of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and queer people — and the Police Public Contact Survey. The data did not include transgender people, but the Williams Institute noted that trans folks, especially women of color, often have negative experiences with police.

Similarly, the Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Law and Public Policy of UCLA wrote in a 2015 report that in a survey of LGBT people and people living with HIV, 73% of respondents said they had face-to-face contact with the police in the past five years, Of those respondents, 21% reported encountering “hostile attitudes” from officers, including verbal assaults, sexual harassment and physical assault.

At the University of California, Los Angeles, freshman applications rose by 28 percent, and even more for racial minorities — by 48 percent for African-Americans, by 33 percent for Hispanic students and by 16 percent for American Indian students.

One sunny afternoon on the UCLA campus, Professor Gaurav Sant held a large 35-pound block of concrete in his hands. “Looks like cement,” he said. “Looks like concrete, tastes like concrete, behaves like concrete.” But the professor of civil and environmental engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering says what makes the huge block unique is how it was made.

“I think that can largely be explained in terms of the opportunity that animals have to use color signals in communication. Most colorful vertebrates are diurnal (active during the day) and have excellent color vision, while most mammals are nocturnal or crepuscular, lack color vision, and rely more on scent and sound for communication,” said UCLA’s Greg Grether.

“The NRA transformed public attitudes and legal opinion,” said Adam Winkler, a UCLA law professor and author of the book “Gunfight: The Battle Over the Right to Bear Arms in America.” “An idea thought to be off the wall — that the Second Amendment protected individual gun rights — is now very much on the wall,” he said.

“That’s a question I get a lot from patients as well as friends and family. The short answer is no,” explained Dr. Joanna Schaenman, immunologist and clinical infectious disease specialist at UCLA Health. “We don’t really know whether there’s any connection between those local or systemic reactions that you tend to get right after the vaccine, and clinical protection. But I would say that the data suggests there’s not a connection.”

“It really underscores how confident we are in these vaccines and the ability of these vaccines to really protect people,” Anne Rimoin, an epidemiology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Insider. (Rimoin was also interviewed by KTLA-TV.)

“This is an impressive study,” said Robert M. Bilder, a professor of psychiatry and psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the work. But, he said, the study is observational and not a randomized trial, so does not prove cause and effect. Moreover, it was done only in older white men, many of whom were overweight or had a history of smoking.

The proposal was inspired by a 2014 study published by the Trust for Public Land and UCLA’s Luskin Center for Innovation that showed L.A. is home to approximately 900 linear miles of alleys — an area about twice the size of New York’s Central Park. Yet they are often neglected and therefore frequently the site of nuisance crimes such as graffiti and dumping.

Other one-time grants will help renovate the UCLA Labor Center building, support research by the UCLA Asian American Studies Center to prevent anti-Asian hate incidents, enhance dyslexia research at UC San Francisco, develop alternative meats research at UC Berkeley, and help UC Davis work with animal shelters to prevent the euthanasia of dogs and cats that could be adopted or treated.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, said last week that the state’s vegetation had already reached peak summer dryness and that much of the state was at “exceptionally high risk” for wildfires this year.

In short, Maso was not interested in the company for its potential as a deli, said Pierre-Olivier Weill, an economics professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

At-large general elections disadvantage Hispanics because, although they constitute a majority of the county’s population, they make up 34% of eligible voters, according to the UCLA Voting Rights Project, which is helping to represent four plaintiffs, including the League of United Latin American Citizens. In some areas, however, eligible Hispanic voters make up a majority and could sway elections, depending on how districts are drawn. (UCLA’s Sonni Watnin and Chad Dunn are quoted.)

According to a study released last May by the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy, about 365,000 renter households in Los Angeles County are in imminent danger of eviction once an order halting evictions is lifted. According to the study, by this time last year nearly 600,000 people in L.A. County had lost their jobs and had no unemployment insurance or other income replacement. Nearly 450,000 of those people live in 365,000 units of rental housing, and 558,000 children live in those households.

Most universities would like the public to think that they focus on their states, visiting every possible high school, particularly those with talented disadvantaged students. But that’s not what Karina Salazar of the University of Arizona, and Ozan Jaquette and Crystal Han, both of the University of California, Los Angeles, keep finding out. Two years ago, they found that public universities focus on high schools that are out of state and more likely than not to be high income and largely white. Further, a disproportionate number of the high schools visited are private schools.

“Melanoma, as you guys alluded to, is not the most common skin cancer, but it is our most deadly skin cancer. There are about 22 new melanoma diagnoses in the United States every hour. And there is about a death every hour from metastatic melanoma,” said UCLA’s Dr. Teo Soleymani.