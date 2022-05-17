UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Social media and racist conspiracy theories | Los Angeles Times

On most of the big social platforms, hate speech that’s directed at a specific group, as well as related threats of violence, would typically already constitute a terms of service violation, said Courtney Radsch, a fellow at UCLA’s Institute for Technology, Law and Policy. What the Buffalo shooting could do, she said, is give tech companies some latitude to more aggressively enforce those rules.

UCLA named best public college in the West | Money

Stanford University is Money’s top private college in the West, while powerhouse UCLA — formally the University of California, Los Angeles — is the highest scoring public college in the region … More than nine out 10 of freshmen at UCLA earn a degree within six years. That rate is impressive on its own. But it’s also about 16% higher than is expected for schools with similar student bodies, according to Money’s analysis.

Can you spot a stroke quickly? | NBC’s “Today”

Many younger people dismiss telling symptoms because they think that strokes only occur in the elderly. While they may be more common as people age, “we see them at any age from birth till 105,” said Dr. David Liebeskind, a professor of neurology and director of the UCLA Stroke Center and neurovascular imaging research core at UCLA.

Professor’s book explores history of the ‘magonistas’ | Seattle Times

Kelly Lytle Hernández is one of the nation’s leading experts on race, immigration and mass incarceration. She is a professor of history, African American studies, and urban planning at UCLA … In her new book, “Bad Mexicans: Race, Empire, and Revolution in the Borderlands,” Hernández vividly charts the history of the revolutionary Ricardo Flores Magón and the magonistas, whose cross-border rebellion laid the groundwork for the Mexican Revolution that overthrew the dictator Porfirio Díaz, who himself had been a revolutionary. (Hernández is interviewed.)

When will the baby formula shortage end? | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“The choice in how you feed your baby is a personal choice. So, many families may opt to formula feed their baby, and that’s a personal choice. We know that formula is an acceptable and a safe alternative to breastfeeding, but other families may not have the option to exclusively breastfeed,” said UCLA’s Dr. Kara Calkins (approx. 7:45 mark).

Boosters are effective against omicron variant | NBCLX

UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer says coronavirus vaccine booster doses can help your immune system against the Omicron variant much better than your first and second shots. Immune systems that have received more doses are able to have “a broader response,” he explains. (Brewer is interviewed.)