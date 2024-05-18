UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“This is a very important example of how an infection anywhere is potentially an infection everywhere, and why we need to continue to improve disease surveillance globally,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“Menopause is having a moment,” said Dr. Rajita Patil, director of the Comprehensive Menopause Care Program at UCLA Health in California. “But it really should have happened well before this. It’s not like menopause is some new diagnosis.”

Election expert Rick Hasen of UCLA said the liberals likely disagreed because Wednesday’s case appears to give the court an additional tool to OK or veto congressional redistricting plans months before an election.

Gary Orfield, a professor at UCLA and co-director of the university’s Civil Rights Project, said although there’s been a steady increase in enrollment of non-White students in public schools, his research shows more students attend schools that are “intensely segregated” now than they did 30 years ago.

Andrew Verstein, professor of law at UCLA, agreed that the court system will side with the interests of the government in the end. “My gut says these arguments are all losers and that this divestiture can occur as Congress wants,” Verstein told UPI.

The downside of czar-like power, to the extent Carter wields it, is that it is unilateral. “The judge decides who he wants to listen to and the advice he gets,” said Gary Blasi, a UCLA law professor emeritus who has litigated homelessness issues for decades. “He chooses the advice that seems most consistent with what he thinks should be done.”

But a malaise, a kind of pollution of its own, has settled in over Angelenos, according to a new survey of county residents about different aspects of life here, including the cost of living, education, environment and public safety. The poll is part of the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, which has measured Los Angeles County residents’ quality of life satisfaction since 2016. (UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky was quoted.)

“A couple of miles doesn’t sound like a big difference, but the numbers are going to be different,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA. “It won’t be quite apples-to-apples.”

“We’re not sure if this energy and heat are stoked by a large amount of material being dumped onto Sgr A* at once, like a bunch of logs being dumped on a fire, or if it might come from multiple small loads being fed into the black hole similar to kindling being regularly tossed in,” commented Mark Morris of the University of California, Los Angeles.